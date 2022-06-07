“Is this crazy?!”, “Who are you, who did you eat?!”: the rough cross between Sebastián Beccacece and Marcelo Gallardo in Defense and Justice-River Plate

Marcelo Gallardo recriminates Sebastián Beccacece, who cut a River Plate side to make the change he had planned (Fotobaires)

Defense and Justice and River Plate tied goalless in the debut of both for the Professional League. It was an entertaining meeting that they played in Florencio Varela. Clear actions of danger were not lacking, the controversies for a non-expulsion of Agustín Fontana and a rough crossing at the end between Sebastián Beccacece and Marcelo Gallardo.

the same was generated after an unusual action by the Defense technician and Justice, who prevented River Plate from taking out a side to make the change you had planned. Of course Facundo Tello kicked him out automatically and there originated a verbal exchange between the coaches.

“What are you doing, are you crazy?!” was the question he asked the Doll to the fourth official, who was also stunned by what was happening. Far from staying with that, Gallardo looked at Beccacece and criticized him for his actions when entering the field of play to avoid a lateral.

As it was expected, the technician of Hawk he was not silent and answered from a distance: “Who are you, who did you eat asshole?!”. The crossing of statements continued until Beccacece got into the tunnel on the way to the locker room.

The elliptical crosses between both coaches, considerers of the best in Argentine football, have been escalating in recent times surely because both are recognized as the “top” technicians of native football, above the other 26 who participate in the first division contest. And in that duel of styles, River Plate’s more direct and those of the Hawkthe smallest, Defense and Justice, added achievements in recent times that accredited him to public opinion as one of the best players in the country.

Surely some unrecognized egos and envy hatched between two technicians with a homeless future due to their youth and accredited experience that they put on the table day after day. And tonight there was a clear proof of it, one more, in the Great game that they played in Florencio Varela and that ended goalless because of those things of destiny and by the “law of the ex” inverted.

It is that the center forward of River Plate was the former Defense and Justice, Brian Romeroand the Defense and Justice centre-forward was the former River Plate, Augustine Fontana. And the two absolutely agreed on something during the first half: they got tired of missing goals. Later, in the second part the two continued to go without concessions in pursuit of the victory, which would have been deserved for the side that had fallen, but finally it stayed in the middle, right where a former Defense and Justice, Enzo Fernández, the figure from the court, he managed the River Plate threads.

Within this panorama, River Plate was left with the renewed frustration of not being able to win on the first date of a championship, something that dates back to the 2017-2018 season, when it beat Temperley. Another example of how intense and offensive the approach of the game was from both sides was that the archersthe store Ezekiel Unsain and the visitor Ezekiel Centurionwere also exclusive figures in the foggy night of Florencia Varela.

When it came time to define the one he missed the most was River Plate, who missed Julián Álvarez a lot, who a while before played as a starter in the Argentine team that thrashed Estonia 5-0, in Spain, with five goals from Lionel Messi . Álvarez had scored one more, no less than six, before joining the national representative, over Alianza Lima from Peru, in the Copa Libertadores. But since excuses are not televised or used as much of an argument in football, the fight that could even end up going to the hands between Gallardo and Beccacece, finally ended up taking the lights from the other side of the lime line, when on the field of play the main protagonists, the soccer players, had starred in a great soccer match.

With information from Telam.