Is this the end for Call the Midwife’s Nonnatus House?

“Nonnatus Home: City demolition,” stated the letter from Larger London Council in vivid purple capital letters, adopted by some ominous phrases: “It is a discover to tell you that Nonnatus Home is at the moment included inside the designated demolition space for Poplar.”

After the letter arrived at the begin of sequence 9, Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) saved this information a secret from everybody besides Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar), warning her to “inform nobody”. However now she has lastly admitted the reality to her staff: Nonnatus is heading in the right direction to be pulled down in the subsequent two years.

So is this actually the end of Nonnatus Home?

“Nicely, no spoilers however it’s very a lot part of the journey that Nonnatus Home is occurring,” Heidi Thomas informed RadioTimes.com at the Radio Occasions Covers Get together.

“And it displays what was happening in the East End at the moment, and certainly what occurred to the authentic order of nuns who had been primarily based there and whose work impressed our sequence.

“I believe it might not really feel very practical in the event that they weren’t below some kind of menace. Their premises are rented, we all know they’ve already needed to transfer as soon as earlier than due to an unexploded bomb that then exploded.

“And now all the pieces is being torn down round them. We see that on display, and it might be very unusual if it didn’t affect on them, bodily and emotionally.”

The nuns and midwives had been beforehand pressured to maneuver at the begin of sequence three, when the authentic Nonnatus Home was earmarked for demolition – a course of sped up by the discovery (and managed detonation) of a World Battle Two bomb. However they’ve been of their current HQ ever since.

Call the Midwife is at the moment primarily based at Longcross Movie Studios in Surrey, the place the manufacturing staff have constructed an enormous set together with the exterior of Nonnatus Home, the sq., retailers, bridge, and Hendy Avenue allotments. Varied Nonnatus interiors are additionally filmed on set right here.

So does the on-screen menace to Nonnatus imply that Call the Midwife is transferring to a brand new set?

“Trick query, so I can’t say,” Thomas informed us. “As a result of we do have, we’re about to begin filming sequence ten after which there’s sequence 11. So who is aware of what’s going to occur earlier than the end!”

As for the prospect of Nonnatus being demolished, “I believe all of the midwives are feeling unsettled by it,” Nurse Trixie actress Helen George stated.

“It’s their sense of neighborhood, it’s their office, however it’s their household as properly. And loads of these ladies have discovered themselves there with – and so they’re there for a purpose as properly, , they’ve gone to discover a new household exterior of their very own organic household. There’s a purpose for that, maybe. So it’s emotionally an enormous factor to really feel that that sense of neighborhood amongst themselves goes to probably crumble.

“Ought to followers be nervous? I imply you don’t know! Let’s simply wait and see. It may be intense subsequent 12 months!”

Happily for followers, no matter the consequence for Nonnatus Home, Call the Midwife itself is already commissioned for one other two sequence. Carry on sequence 10 and 11…

Call the Midwife continues on Sundays on BBC One at 8pm