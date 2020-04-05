Is Tiger King Getting Another Episode Or Not?

Depart a Remark
I’ve spent the previous week going by means of Tiger King withdrawal. I’ve talked to family and friends members about their takes. I’ve hit up YouTube to take a look at how different individuals really feel. I’ve learn as many articles as I might. I’ve even watched Joe Unique music movies. Principally, I’ve completed something I might to increase the excessive, but when a brand new rumor is to be believed, there could also be extra authentic content material coming within the type of a bonus episode.
None of this has been confirmed at this level, however there’s undoubtedly a whole lot of smoke right here. Principally, Jeff Lowe and his spouse Lauren have been recording customized messages to followers on Cameo for $150 a pop. No judgement there. Anyway, one of many movies was for Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, and in it, Jeff and Lauren stated one other episode of the present is coming. You may take a look at the brief clip under…
So, finally, the query right here is can we belief Jeff Lowe? I do. Selection reached out to Netflix, and the service determined to not touch upon the report. My guess is they’d in all probability have denied it have been this not true, however we finally gained’t know till we get some official particulars. Till then, all we are able to do is speculate, and I’ve some ideas.
First, I consider the fundamental premise right here is true. Jeff says within the video (at any time when it was recorded, in all probability final week) that they have been filming the next day. Given the immense reputation of Tiger King, it makes all of the sense on the earth that Netflix would wish to capitalize and preserve subscribers completely happy proper now whereas they’re watching greater than ever. There’s additionally a historical past of Netflix doing follow-ups previously (see Love Is Blind).
What I’m questioning, nevertheless, is that this will probably be 1) a conventional episode and a pair of) able to be dropped on Netflix this week. I get time is of the essence and Tiger King’s reputation in all probability already peaked. Definitely something that’s produced ought to come out sooner fairly than later, however turning round an episode of TV given journey restrictions in lower than per week when the unique took 5 years to make is a scary proposition.
As well as, I don’t suppose there’s any approach this could possibly be a conventional episode. Carole and Howard Baskin have been reportedly so displeased with the present they launched a video speaking about how they have been lied to by the administrators, and others together with Doc Antle have been essential of sure facets. Others together with Joe Unique and Jeff Lowe appear to be having fun with the celebrity and are assumedly greater than keen to speak, however I’m simply unsure everybody will probably be keen to take a seat again down. Plus, so far as I do know, there hasn’t been any big WTF moments within the time since. So, my guess is that this will probably be extra of a test in on how among the persons are doing since they achieved this newfound fame.
Finally, although, if this present occurs, we’re all going to look at it as quickly because it comes out. There’s nothing else to do, and Tiger King is simply too magical to not get again within the cage for an additional trip.
