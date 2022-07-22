Is Warframe worth playing in 2022? How to get started in one of the free MMOs that sweep Steam with these tips and guides

It can be said louder, but not clearer and that is what you have to have very right to be able to keep alive and with a very dedicated community a game that is about to celebrate its decade of life. Who knows how Fortnite, Apex Legends, Warzone or the most recent Fall Guys will be after that time, but Digital Extremes found a gold mine with Warframe that they haven’t gotten off in years.

In fact, since the arrival of the Free MMO to market, the Canadian studio has focused its unique efforts on it, expanding it into one of the most striking and vast game universes we’ve ever seen. However, for the novice user who has never decided to jump into the game —whether due to ignorance, fear or lack of affinity for the genre— we are talking about a scary multiplayer experience.

Is it a good time to enter? Will Warframe be a good game for me? These and many other questions have also been raised by me, someone who out of stubbornness did not give him an opportunity back in 2015 and who, since then, has felt very alien to his online proposal. That is why I have worked my bionic armor, a good weapon and I wanted to tell you why, even in 2022, you should give it a try to the game.

Is Warframe worth playing in 2022?

We must take into account the type of game we are talking about. Warframe is not only a free MMO, but a game as a service that it is kept alive with a dedicated community and that its content expands month after month. The answer to questionin case you want to pave the way, it is Yes, albeit with some buts. The game has changed a lot since its launch, a lot, and it’s something to keep in mind. If you once made eyes at Warframe, say, 5 years ago, once you play it now the first reaction will be “this is not what I remember”.

This is one double edged blade for the player. On the one hand, there is a huge amount of content available —no less than 13 expansions since the launch of the game, with Angels of the Zariman as the last important content—; and on the other, enter the game after The New Warits most important expansion in years, ensures you have hours of content available without having to suffer the adverse effect of such an expansion (waiting queues, half-baked content, errors…).

Warframe is overwhelming if you play alone, but despite his years, he is still as alive as the first day and your community does not decrease. You don’t need to drag your group of friends, and the fact is that the Warframe maintains its spectacular figures today. If we look at SteamDB, in the last 24 hours the game has peaked 63,830 players with 46,775 at the time of this writing.

How accessible is Warframe for the novice player?



The New War has established itself as the game’s greatest content in years

Well we talked about something very relative and that can be divided into 2 questions to ask: how avid are you with the MMO genre and if you feel overwhelmed by content that apparently feels overwhelming. Massive multiplayer is complex from the first moment and the fact that it reaches these shores almost a decade after its launch implies overcome many obstacles with a very important range of missions and content at your disposal that the most veteran player has been completing for years.

warframe is something rough with the novice player because everything will seem overwhelming, from the smallest task to the most extensive content. Even so, It is not impossible and with so many expansions, stories and stories, we are talking about a game that is offering us a lot for nothing.

Guides and tips for newbies in Warframe

That said, I want to share a series of guides, tips or channels that will help you as much as they have helped me to give the game a chance. The first step is to know which Spanish-speaking clans are available currently in the game, and for this you can go to the Warframe forum in Spanish. Having said that, here are a series of recommendations to make the jump as newbies to the game:

Pay attention to Amazon Prime Gaming because every month they offer gifts very interesting.

Free content vs paid content

warframe is a game free to playbut if you go into forums like Reddit or the game’s forums on Steam, you might see how topic the debate if we are before a game pay to win or not. The truth is that the Canadian study has walked in the fine line than p2w, but if you don’t pay a penny, you can access many hours of content.

So completely free you have access to both the base game and all expansions that have been coming out, as well as those that are to come. In this case, the paid content it is limited to certain packages – quite expensive it must be said – either of content or accessories. These offer us, apart from skins and exclusive weapons, materials for craftear in the game, something extremely important. Is it necessary to pay? No, although doing so lightens the time we will have to invest in the game, there’s no need.