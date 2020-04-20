Is Westworld’s Man In Black A Human Or A Host? Ed Harris Says Answers Are Coming

Depart a Remark
Spoilers beneath for the newest episode of Westworld, so be warned!
Ed Harris’ The Man in Black was a key factor of Westworld‘s first two seasons, and has been on the heart of a number of of the HBO drama’s main twists and divulges. For Season 2, hypothesis actually began heating up round the concept the character would commerce his humanity to exist as a Host in some unspecified time in the future, and the idea was emboldened by the finale’s flash-forward scene. Season 3, in the meantime, hasn’t let up on holding viewers in guessing mode.
From one scene to the subsequent, William jumps from over-wrought monologues (Host-like) to emotional reactions (human-like) to finish confusion (each Host-like and human-like), and Episode 6’s William-filled remedy session provided all three. Fortunately, Ed Harris has come ahead and confirmed that viewers can get able to quickly be taught solutions about The Man in Black’s true state. This is how he put it to Deadline when requested if Episode 6 hinted at:
I don’t suppose the viewing public is aware of for certain, no. However by the top of the season, for certain.
Dun dun dun! Westworld will lastly ship a full-on reply for William’s identification earlier than the ultimate moments of Season Three have concluded. Intriguingly sufficient, there are solely two episodes left on this third season, so followers solely have to get by means of one other two hours or so earlier than studying the reality. However what’s that reality going to be? (Most likely not that William has the final of Dolores’ thriller pearls inside his head, however would not that be one thing?)
Since Westworld is not all the time a present about absolutes, with a lot of room for fractional measures the place plot solutions are involved, the Man in Black concept has a sub-theory about William presumably being a human-Host hybrid. The thought there’s that some portion of William’s mind or physique has been supplemented by Delos developments, however that he is nonetheless bought sufficient individuals bits to be thought of a human being. Ed Harris seemingly shot that concept down, nonetheless, saying this:
Effectively, it’s a brand new one for me. I can’t say that there’s, that I’ve any purpose to really feel that that’s a sound concept, however , I assume I’m not likely alleged to reply for certain.
Westworld‘s creators and producers is likely to be bothered by Ed Harris providing proof that the character would not share the makings of each a human and a Host. However contemplating we’re nonetheless no nearer to reaching an simple conclusion about what The Man in Black’s innards are manufactured from, I do not suppose Harris’ frankness stunted anybody’s hypothesis too harshly.
Episode 6 did function a probably enormous clue about The Man in Black’s interior workings, by the use of his closing scene. After killing his previous selves inside the AR remedy group, William was pulled from the digital world by Bernard and Stubbs, who famous that it seemed like he’d been left alone for some time. The fundamental implication could be that, on the day that Dolores launched the Rehoboam information that despatched the world into an uproar, the psychological hospital’s workers had largely vacated the constructing and left sufferers behind.
Westworld is something however fundamental, although. In that respect, I am uncertain how Stubbs or Bernard would have been capable of immediately acknowledge that William had been left alone for some time. That’s, except the duo found William a lot later than just a few hours after he placed on the AR goggles. What if he was trapped inside his digital world for over a day or extra? Arguments towards that notion could be that William would have most likely been affected by hunger or dehydration, amongst different issues. Nevertheless, these arguments could be rendered moot if William was certainly a Host who did not want such sustenance to outlive.
After all, Westworld purposefully retains its timeline particulars opaque when it fits the story, so there’s presently no method to inform simply how lengthy it took The Man in Black to as soon as declare himself the “good man” in his personal narrative. However I am betting the reply does certainly inform which facet of the road William falls on. Tell us within the ballot beneath what you consider William’s identification.
Westworld Season Three airs Sunday nights on HBO at 9:00 p.m. ET, and with solely two episodes left, there’s solely a lot time to develop dozens of recent overarching theories. Whereas ready to see the subsequent episode, take a look at all of the reveals heading to TV this summer time that most likely will not have us asking these precise questions.
