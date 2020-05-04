Is Will Taylor dead after Emmerdale beating?

Emmerdale followers are fearing for the lifetime of Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) after dodgy DI Malone (Mark Womack) set his heavies on the ex-crime boss believing he had double crossed him to get Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) off the hook on their newest job for the corrupt cop.

Pressure mounted on Monday 4th Might for Cain and confederate Billy as they had been stopped by the police en route from accumulating a hefty medication consignment. Shocked to see two-faced Malone himself demand their car be searched, Cain and Billy realised the entire thing was a set-up they usually had been going to be arrested – solely to be launched with out incident and escape reprisals when Malone found the automobile was mysteriously empty. The place are the medication?

Fuming Malone later confronted Will and accused him of blowing the whistle to guard his companions in organised crime – in a chilling scene at a abandoned roadside a bunch of thugs arrived and dished out a vicious beating to Mr Taylor, whereas Malone calmly watched from his automobile (not desirous to get his personal palms soiled, after all) as his fall man begged for his life. So does Will die?

RadioTimes.com can reveal he survives the savage assault, and staggers residence battered and bruised on Wednesday sixth Might having been lacking all evening, a lot to the horror of lover Harriet Finch and daughter Daybreak Taylor.

Will is taken to hospital however suspicious Harriet calls for to know the way he obtained on this state within the first place.

Fearful of what Malone may do, Will retains quiet. Nonetheless, ex-undercover cop-turned-vicar Harriet isn’t any idiot and units out on a mission to find what – or who – her different half has obtained concerned with.

Viewers know Finch and Malone have historical past from her pre-dog collar days within the power. At a secret assembly final week there was the distinct air of sexual chemistry between the pair when Harriet sought out her former colleague for information on Will’s previous gang probably jeopardising custody of his grandson Lucas.

Some furtive appears, and loaded dialogue about burying the previous and romantic remorse, gave viewers the sensation they shared greater than only a kitchen and a biscuit barrel on the native nick after they labored collectively…

Has Malone focused Will purely to get again at Harriet if that they had a romance that turned bitter? Was she the one which obtained away for the dastardly DI? Did she dump Malone for Will throughout her undercover sting the place she crossed the road and began sleeping with the person she was meant to deliver down?

