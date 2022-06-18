Is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty as hard as Souls? More details on what’s new from the Nioh authors

Team Ninja presented their new video game during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the new video game with the signature of the Team Ninja. It was presented during the Xbox and Bethesda event last Sunday with an action-packed trailer that surely convinced those who enjoyed previous studio games like Nioh.

In an interview with IGN, its managers have shared more details about the proposal, making it clear that it is about an extremely challenging and demanding experiencealthough they have come up with “new ways to approach that difficulty”, with an approach that was not present in previous Team Ninja games.

They bet on verticality and a faster combatIn addition to dealing with the difficulty, they have made it clear that they have evolved in like exploration, with the character being able to jump now, which gives rise to greater verticality. Similarly, the combat is much faster than in Nioh, and we can quickly switch between attack and defense.

The main character will be fully customizable and will have a moral system that “will give rise to new strategies within the soulslike genre”. The game, for its part, beyond being severe and dark, has a more massive scale compared to the worlds created by the studio lately.

“Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty follows the action-packed and dramatic story of an unnamed militia soldier struggling to survive in a version of Han Dynasty dark fantasywhere demons plague the Three Kingdoms,” reads the game’s official description.

Although it does not have a specific release date marked on the calendar, we do know that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be released in the first half of 2023. The work will be available on PC and Xbox consoles, but also on PlayStation, after having confirmed its arrival on Sony hardware in the days after the event in which it was presented.

3D Games Discord

More about: Wo Long, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Team Ninja, NioH and Souls.