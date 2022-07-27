Is Wrath of the Lich King WoW’s best expansion, or is it too weighed down by nostalgia? What players (and Blizzard) think

World of Warcraft is just 2 years away from completing a whopping 20 winters with us. 2 decades in which Blizzard’s masterpiece has attracted locals and strangers, and has come to eat its own base saga: Warcraft. With Dragonflight on the not-too-distant horizon, American MMO lovers are rubbing their hands over its new contentor at least they did until the announcement of Wrath of the Lich King for WoW Classic.

The return of one of the most beloved expansions to 2022 as part of the World of Warcraft Classic project opaque even the announcement of the ninth expansion of the MMORPG. However, this has reopened a small and harsh debate within the ranks of lovers of the Blizzard title: is Wrath of the Lich King a current expansion even today or nostalgia overvalues? Let’s see what WotLK meant for the game.

Let’s shed light on the good of WotLK

Let’s flash back to 2008, the year Wrath of the Lich King was released. With Burning Crusade, Blizzard’s MMO saw a resurface spectacular not only in number of players, but in benefits for the company. This first expansion sold no less than 3.51 million copies in its first month on sale, of which more than 2 million were sold in just 1 day in North America. With WoW reaching spectacular figures, the company did not take even a year to offer its second major expansion del juego: Wrath of the Lich King.

The arrival of Lich King It did not amass the same amount of sales at the end of November 2008, but its importance in the video game went beyond economic benefit. The historia de Lich King it was the consummation of a narrative that had been brewing since Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos in 2002. It seems like material worthy of the best —or worst— fanservice, but neither Blizzard, nor the community, did not see it that way. This expansion was a thank-you letter to the gaming community that trusted them after Warcraft. After the release of the MMO, many expected a continuation of the story of Arthas Menethil, the noble paladin devoted to the holy light, and it was a long time coming, but it did.

“WotLK is the closest Blizzard has come to making you feel like a hero, the protagonist of your own adventure, and since then it has hurtled in the other direction, focusing on its NPCs,” Fraser Brown of PCGamers teased in 2020.





Even so, this was not the only notable novelty of Wrath of the Lich King:

Los death knights they were the first hero class in the game – available at level 55 – and their necromantic abilities, defense against magic, or rune carving quickly made them a very interesting class, especially because of their connection to the story of the expansion.

Ulduar won the hearts of many players as one of the most spectacular raids and raids and memorable from all over World of Warcraft.

won the hearts of many players as one of the most spectacular raids and raids and from all over World of Warcraft. General Content much more accessible for the novice player. Accessible isn’t really the same as easy—a dilemma Elden Ring has recently faced—and WotLK made leveling up much more enjoyable and the use of secondary characters proliferated.

Does WotLK suffer from the nostalgia problem?

Of course, the nostalgia Play a fundamental role and devastating in many past works. Even I remember certain games with a magnificence that they have lost today – not to mention the graphics, of course. In this type of multiplayer proposals with years behind them and many of their fans combing gray hair today, past content is revalued in pursuit of reviling present expansions. So it has been, and so it will be, sadly.

Wrath of the Lich King was a love letter, yes, but more than a decade later many remember it as an expansion with huge problems. WOTLK’s accessibility to World of Warcraft content has translated into great delays for him PvE content of the game. In fact, the content of the game was classified as quite basic compared to what has been seen to date and repetitivesomething that made many players jump ship early.

Esa accessibility that the game showed off was just another of the complaints from the game’s most veteran community. Accessibility by itself does not imply a reduction in difficulty or even perverting the content with something extremely simple, that’s ahead, but it does play in a fine line where the development study must measure its steps well. WotLK dispelled this problem by generating another one and that is that by making leveling up much more enjoyable, the gaming experience it became eternal for many.

Indeed, this accessibility debate also reached the upper echelons of Blizzard. “I see that as World of Warcraft evolved from here, it actually became less social because, in an effort to be more accessible, we removed some of the reasons why you needed to play with the same group of people for a long time,” he said. Mike Morhaime a GamesBeat en 2020.

On the side PVPThe situation was not entirely good either. The battlegrounds —World of Warcraft Battlegrounds— failed to please part of a community that saw how the content didn’t meet their needs; along with the LFD system —Looking for Dungeon or Dungeon Search— sacrificed some roleplaying and the search for companions that many showed off in the game.

The importance of lich king It is clear for the Blizzard video game and its future. The beginning of the end of WoW? A good expansion that led to the following bad decisions? The value of WotLK will be discussed now and forever. Many people think that we have become Very demanding with the years. Others are betting that if Lich King were to release today, he would probably be received pretty badly.

