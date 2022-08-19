Isaac Brizuela was busted for silencing Chivas fans

After asking the fans not to “abandon them”, “Rabbit” Brizuela ordered the fans who received them before the match against Necaxa to shut up

The moment of Chivas is one of the worst in recent years, because after eight days they are in penultimate place in the table and still without knowing the victory in the Opening 2022so after their 1-1 draw vs. Atlasthe players went out to the press area to make a call to the fans.

commanded by Isaac Brizuela and accompanied by Jesús Sánchez and Fernando Beltrán, Guadalajara asked their fans not to “abandon them” because of the recent results, for which they offered free tickets for the duel vs. Monterrey as a gesture of good faith.

Despite this good sign from the campus, everything collapsed less than a week later, since during the arrival of the Chivas to Aguascalientes prior to the match vs. NecaxaOwn Brizuela had a controversial gesture with fans of the Herd who went to receive them.

They busted Isaac Brizuela for silencing Chivas fans (Photo: Twitter/@JC_Zuniga)

Despite the perimeter established by the authorities, fans arrived at the concentration hotel to encourage their players, but also to ask them to make an effort in this Friday’s match against Necaxa.

In a video released by Fox Sports Some of the screams of the fans were heard, among which the one of “put eggs on him” stood out, which they repeated on more than one occasion and that apparently bothered the Rabbit Brizuela.

After getting off the bus and collecting your suitcase, the midfielder turned to see the origin of the scream with disdain and discomfortso that for the second exclamation, he did not contain his annoyance and in addition to directing a furious look, he made the sign of silence with his hands.

As expected, through social networks they overwhelmed the Mexican midfielder, because although one sector defended their actions because the Chivas he is supported “through thick and thin”, the most popular comments revolved around Isaac’s bad attitude.

And it is that in the audio of the shared video, beyond the high-sounding word used by a fan, at no time was there an attempt to insult the rojiblanco footballers, but rather to strongly ask them to try harder.

These criticisms took greater support due to the words that he himself Brizuela mentioned in the press conference after the draw against Atlaswhere he apologized to the fans and announced that now it is the turn of the players to express themselves about the losing streak.

“There is no use talking anymore; we feel ashamed, frustrated, hurt with the fans. I think the coaching staff has already talked too much, now it’s up to us to express ourselves. The fans gave themselves to the maximum today, despite the results we have given them, they have done it in the best way”, expressed the Rabbit Brizuela.

The phrase that became more popular in networks was the one mentioned by Fernando the Nene Beltran later, where he asked the fans not to abandon them and admitted that the team “has not been up to the task”.

“The only thing we want to tell them is that the next locker is free, so they don’t abandon us, because they really the team needs the support and that part of him gives an extra and motivates us”

In this way, a new controversial chapter was raised in the harsh reality of the Sacred Flock, because after 11 consecutive games without a victory, the crisis has filled the entire environment of Chivas.

