Isabell II: goodbye to elegance

FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth addresses the United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S., July 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

The sovereign of the United Kingdom departed with the last rays of the summer sun. Those that she loved so much and that she preferred to receive in communion with nature in her favorite corner: Balmoral. Her departure formally heralds the end of elegance. An inexorable march towards vulgarity begins that is already beginning to announce itself in the arts, letters, music, fashion and manners.

For Isabel II being elegant was synonymous with recognizing the dignity of other human beings and raising their spirits to seek improvement. It was also the way to tell them that you count in this minute of my story. Gracefully led the British Commonwealth of Nations, an institution that aroused her fondest affections since it was the most important international enterprise of her father, King George, and in whose territory she was when fate made her queen. Through the British Commonwealth of Nations, Elizabeth II followed global changes and measured the temperature of politics in emerging markets. Her predilection towards the institution led her to confront her Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher when she opposed condemning Apartheid South Africa through the imposition of economic sanctions. The differences, however, were handled with dignity and courtesy so as not to damage the institutional framework of the United Kingdom that confers the powers of government to the Prime Minister, not offend the Iron Lady and move the clock of history against racism. He stoically endured Princess Diana’s interview at the BBC where he questioned the ability of his firstborn to reign. He enthusiastically embraced the influx of young men from the middle classes of England and America into the royal family when his grandsons William and Harry chose a mate. And she wept silently and wholeheartedly at the departure of her husband, Prince Philip of Edinburgh.

He leaves his beloved kingdom submerged in two fundamental crises. The first is existential, since its economy has to find another port that allows it to grow and guarantee the well-being of its citizens when it escapes from Europe. But the docking port that should be the United States seems to be occupied by other ships. For the United States, an economic alliance with the United Kingdom has a low priority, immersed as the country is in the domestic agenda that demands a rethinking of the social pact that has served it for almost three centuries. Nor is he saved United Kingdom of the energy challenge. Its energy sources have declined, relative prices have risen while national income remains stagnant or growth subdued and the inflationary beast bites hard on the English middle class. And to top it off, both Ireland and Scotland prefer to be part of the European Union than the United Kingdom.

He is succeeded by Prince Charles whose life has been a long wait to assume the role assigned to him from birth. And while he appears to be intelligent, discreet and responsible, he lacks the magical gift of his mother whose assertive yet visionary personality and elegant demeanor guided the UK down the paths of world leadership for seven decades. Because for her her elegance was the tribute that human beings pay to civilization.