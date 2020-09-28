ISAC Spin-Off “2020 Idol eSports Athletics Championships” Reveals Sneak Peek of Idols Facing Off

MBC has shared an thrilling new sneak peek of its upcoming “2020 Idol eSports Athletics Championships”!

In place of the “2020 Idol Star Athletics Championships – Chuseok Particular,” which couldn’t be held indoors attributable to just lately reinstated social distancing tips, MBC shall be airing two spin-off competitions over this 12 months’s Chuseok vacation. Along with a brand-new canine agility competitors, MBC shall be airing the favored eSports occasion as its personal stand-alone Chuseok particular on October 1.

As beforehand introduced, the upcoming particular will characteristic idols going head-to-head in two totally different cell video games: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Cellular and the cell model of KartRider, which is a brand-new occasion.

This 12 months’s lineup of rivals contains members of NCT, MONSTA X, SF9, The Boyz, IZ*ONE, (G)I-DLE, LOONA, Oh My Woman, PENTAGON, AB6IX, WJSN, Lovelyz, Golden Baby, CRAVITY, N.Flying, WEi, APRIL, ONF, GWSN, and DONGKIZ, together with soloists Park Ji Hoon, Ha Sung Woon, Kim Jae Hwan, and Natty.

MBC’s “2020 Idol eSports Athletics Championships” will air on October 1 at 5:50 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, try the preview pictures from the 2 competitions—some of which characteristic the idols going to hilarious lengths to dam the daylight—beneath!

PUBG Cellular

NCT Dream’s Jisung, Jaemin, Chenle, and Renjun

Park Ji Hoon, Kim Jae Hwan, and Ha Sung Woon

The Boyz’s Q, New, Sunwoo, and Ju Haknyeon

IZ*ONE’s Miyawaki Sakura, Yabuki Nako, Kim Chae Gained, and Kang Hye Gained

(G)I-DLE’s Yuqi and Shuhua

LOONA’s Olivia Hye and Chuu

N.Flying’s Website positioning Dong Sung, Yoo Hwe Seung, Cha Hun, and Kim Jae Hyun

SF9’s Taeyang, Chani, Hwiyoung, and Dawon

Golden Baby’s Donghyun, Seungmin, Y, and Daeyeol

ONF’s U, E-Tion, Wyatt, and J-Us

AB6IX’s Kim Dong Hyun, Jeon Woong, Lee Dae Hwi, and Park Woo Jin

PENTAGON’s Yuto and Wooseok

CRAVITY’s Taeyoung and Wonjin

GWSN’s Miya and Seoryoung

DONGKIZ’s Munik and Jaechan

KartRider (Cellular)

NCT’s Jungwoo, Jeno, Taeil, and Haechan

MONSTA X’s Kihyun and Minhyuk

IZ*ONE’s Choi Ye Na, Kwon Eun Bi, and Jo Yu Ri

WEi’s Kim Dong Han and Kim Yo Han

Oh My Woman’s Binnie and Mimi

SF9’s Youngbin and Jaeyoon

N.Flying’s Website positioning Dong Sung and Kim Jae Hyun

WJSN’s Eunseo and Dayoung

APRIL’s Yena and Chaewon

Lovelyz’s Mijoo and Kei

AB6IX’s Lee Dae Hwi and Park Woo Jin

PENTAGON’s Wooseok and Hui

Golden Baby’s Donghyun and Y

ONF’s MK and Hyojin

Natty

Which idols will you be rooting for? Tell us within the feedback beneath!

