ISAC Spin-Off “2020 Idol eSports Athletics Championships” Reveals Sneak Peek of Idols Facing Off

MBC has shared an thrilling new sneak peek of its upcoming “2020 Idol eSports Athletics Championships”!
In place of the “2020 Idol Star Athletics Championships – Chuseok Particular,” which couldn’t be held indoors attributable to just lately reinstated social distancing tips, MBC shall be airing two spin-off competitions over this 12 months’s Chuseok vacation. Along with a brand-new canine agility competitors, MBC shall be airing the favored eSports occasion as its personal stand-alone Chuseok particular on October 1.
As beforehand introduced, the upcoming particular will characteristic idols going head-to-head in two totally different cell video games: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Cellular and the cell model of KartRider, which is a brand-new occasion.
This 12 months’s lineup of rivals contains members of NCT, MONSTA X, SF9, The Boyz, IZ*ONE, (G)I-DLE, LOONA, Oh My Woman, PENTAGON, AB6IX, WJSN, Lovelyz, Golden Baby, CRAVITY, N.Flying, WEi, APRIL, ONF, GWSN, and DONGKIZ, together with soloists Park Ji Hoon, Ha Sung Woon, Kim Jae Hwan, and Natty.
MBC’s “2020 Idol eSports Athletics Championships” will air on October 1 at 5:50 p.m. KST.
Within the meantime, try the preview pictures from the 2 competitions—some of which characteristic the idols going to hilarious lengths to dam the daylight—beneath!
PUBG Cellular
NCT Dream’s Jisung, Jaemin, Chenle, and Renjun
Park Ji Hoon, Kim Jae Hwan, and Ha Sung Woon
The Boyz’s Q, New, Sunwoo, and Ju Haknyeon
IZ*ONE’s Miyawaki Sakura, Yabuki Nako, Kim Chae Gained, and Kang Hye Gained
(G)I-DLE’s Yuqi and Shuhua
LOONA’s Olivia Hye and Chuu
N.Flying’s Website positioning Dong Sung, Yoo Hwe Seung, Cha Hun, and Kim Jae Hyun
SF9’s Taeyang, Chani, Hwiyoung, and Dawon
Golden Baby’s Donghyun, Seungmin, Y, and Daeyeol
ONF’s U, E-Tion, Wyatt, and J-Us
AB6IX’s Kim Dong Hyun, Jeon Woong, Lee Dae Hwi, and Park Woo Jin
PENTAGON’s Yuto and Wooseok
CRAVITY’s Taeyoung and Wonjin
GWSN’s Miya and Seoryoung
DONGKIZ’s Munik and Jaechan
KartRider (Cellular)
NCT’s Jungwoo, Jeno, Taeil, and Haechan
MONSTA X’s Kihyun and Minhyuk
IZ*ONE’s Choi Ye Na, Kwon Eun Bi, and Jo Yu Ri
WEi’s Kim Dong Han and Kim Yo Han
Oh My Woman’s Binnie and Mimi
SF9’s Youngbin and Jaeyoon
N.Flying’s Website positioning Dong Sung and Kim Jae Hyun
WJSN’s Eunseo and Dayoung
APRIL’s Yena and Chaewon
Lovelyz’s Mijoo and Kei
AB6IX’s Lee Dae Hwi and Park Woo Jin
PENTAGON’s Wooseok and Hui
Golden Baby’s Donghyun and Y
ONF’s MK and Hyojin
Natty
