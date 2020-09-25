ISAC Spin-Off Shows Featuring eSports Championship And Dog Agility Competition Confirm Air Dates

MBC has confirmed the air dates for its two “Idol Star Athletics Championships” spin-off exhibits.

As MBC’s biannual “Idol Star Athletics Championships” can’t be held indoors attributable to social distancing tips, the community shall be airing two stand-alone idol competitors exhibits over the Chuseok holidays. This consists of the canine agility competitors “Idol Woof Woof Athletics Championships” and the eSports competitors “Idol eSports Athletics Championships.”

“”Idol eSports Athletics Championships” will air on October 1 at 5:50 p.m. KST. Each exhibits will run for 100 minutes every. Idol Woof Woof Athletics Championships,” which contains a enjoyable roster of idols and their cute canines, will air on October 2 at 5:50 p.m.

The “Idol eSports Athletics Championships” will characteristic two video games. Within the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) group are N.Flying, NCT Dream, SF9, PENTAGON, ONF, Solo Group (Ha Sung Woon, Park Ji Hoon, Kim Jae Hwan), Golden Baby, The Boyz, (G)I-DLE, LOONA, GWSN, IZ*ONE, DONGKIZ, AB6IX, and CRAVITY.

Within the Kart Rider Rush+ group are Lovelyz, Oh My Woman, MONSTA X, N.Flying, APRIL, WJSN, NCT, SF9, PENTAGON, ONF, Golden Baby, IZ*ONE, AB6IX, Natty, and WEi.

“Idol eSports Athletics Championship” is hosted by Tremendous Junior’s Shindong and Hong Jin Younger, whereas “Idol Woof Woof Athletics Championships” is hosted by Jun Hyun Moo and Purple Velvet’s Pleasure.

