Isaiah Thomas Responds To Michael Jordan Fans Who Mistakenly Targeted Him After The Last Dance

ESPN has captivated sports activities followers with its Michael Jordan docuseries The Last Dance, which incorporates uncommon footage and interviews with the important thing individuals who had been part of the well-known Chicago Bulls dynasty. It additionally recaps the most important moments of the group, together with its notorious rivalry with the Detroit Pistons. The newest episodes sparked some harsh commentary from Jordan in regards to the Pistons’ bodily play and NBA legend Isiah Thomas, and a few viewers felt the necessity to disgrace Thomas on social media after viewing. The drawback was that many went after the flawed Thomas.