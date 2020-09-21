Isaki Lacuesta Boards Víctor Iriarte’s ‘Rewriting’

A double San Sebastian Golden Shell winner with “The Double Steps” (2011) and “Between Two Waters” (2018), Isaki Lacuesta is teaming with Tamara Iglesias’ Atekaleun and Víctor Iriarte’s Cajaconcosasdentro to co-produce “Reescritura” (“Rewriting”), Iriarte’s fiction function debut. Lacuesta will co-produce out of his label La Termita Movies.

Catalan auteur Lacuesta has produced so far just one function that he didn’t direct: Jordi Morató’s documentary “The Creator of the Jungle,” made in 2013.

San Sebastian’s Vitrine Movies, previously based mostly in Brazil, is connected to the venture for Spanish distribution.

In keeping with Iriarte, “Reescritura” is “a noir portraying three primary characters trying to find their place on the planet. A function with three murders, two robberies and a getaway.”

“Víctor is a really singular filmmaker. One of many few with a voice of his personal,” Lacuesta advised Selection “It’s very troublesome to share this assertion, as a result of all his brief items are extraordinarily troublesome to see [due to distribution]. And if there’s one thing clear is that his works have attraction. They’re actually troublesome in a vital, essay-esque work.”

“Reescritura” follows Vera, a girl in her fifties who works in Madrid’s courts as a stenographer. Her seemingly methodical life hides a secret: She’s out for revenge. Vera is aware of town’s underworld completely and is placing collectively a theft, whereas additionally attempting to reunite with a son she doesn’t know.

“The venture’s start line is its style: a noir. Nevertheless it’s reimagined one thing that primarily Chinese language filmmakers reminiscent of Diao Yinan, Jia Zhangke, Bi Gan, or Jing Wang are doing brilliantly,” Iriarte advised Selection.

He added: “We’re very fascinated with criss-crossing a robust plot and characters –a classical cinema primary trait– with a really visually wealthy method.”

A multi-hyphenate curator-creator Victor Iriarte has served as cinema programmer at San Sebastian’s Tabakalera’s Centro Internacional de Cultura Contemporánea, has been a member of the pageant choice committee and a board member at Elias Querejeta Zine Eskola. He’s additionally a efficiency artist and a novelist. And a ping-pong champion. As a filmmaker, he started as Lacuesta’s assistant director on “Cravan vs Cravan” (2011), directed 62-minute experimental documentary “Invisible” and several other brief items and in addition served as cinematographer on Filipino filmmaker Raya Martin’s “Buenas noches España.”

Aranzazu Calleja and Maite Arroitajauregi are composing “Rewriting’s” soundtrack.