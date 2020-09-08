Iseya Yusuke, Japanese Actor, Arrested on Drug Charges  

Iseya Yusuke, a veteran actor who has labored with Miike Takashi, Kore’eda Hirokazu and different main Japanese administrators in a profession that has spanned twenty years, was arrested Tuesday in Tokyo for possession of marijuana.

In response to native media, Tokyo Metropolitan Police discovered 4 luggage of marijuana, some 20 grams, in a drawer in his Tokyo residence at round 4 within the afternoon on Tuesday. Rolling papers have been additionally found on a desk.

How he obtained the drug and different particulars are presently beneath investigation.

Iseya’s company, Kakuto Leisure issued a press release confirming the arrest and saying that “This incident is extraordinarily regrettable. We deeply apologize to followers and everybody involved for inflicting such an enormous fear and hassle.”

Iseya’s YouTube channel, which he launched in April, has already been taken down.

Born in Tokyo in 1976, Iseya is the half-brother of designer Yamamoto Kansai. Whereas learning at Tokyo Nationwide College of Positive Arts & Music he started modeling and shortly transitioned to TV and movie performing, together with his first display credit score being Koreeda’s 1998 fantasy “After Life.” He additionally appeared in Miike’s 2007 Jap Western “Sukiyaki Western Django,” which was filmed solely in English and featured a cameo by Quentin Tarantino. He additionally labored with Miike on the samurai swashbuckler “13 Assassins” in 2010 and the underworld actioner “Shinjuku Swan” in 2015.

Extra not too long ago, Iseya starred within the smash-hit 2019 comedy “Fly Me to the Saitama” as a frontrunner of a insurrection towards the corrupt Tokyo powers. He additionally seems within the upcoming swordfight actioner “Rurouni Kenshin: Remaining Chapter Half I – The Remaining,” whose launch has been postponed to 2021.