Ishita Dutta (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Ishita Dutta (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Ishita Dutta is an Indian actress and type. She has most commonly labored in Hindi motion pictures and tv business. She is common for taking part in function of Anju Salgaonkar in Ajay Devgn starrer Bollywood movie Drishyam. Ishita additionally performed lead roles in numerous common tv displays akin to Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Pani, Bepanah Pyaar, Ek Ghar Banaunga.

Delivery & Early Existence

Ishita Dutta used to be born on 26 August 1990 in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand to a Bengali Hindu circle of relatives. Her father’s title is Tapan Dutta and mom’s title is Shikha Dutta. She has an elder sister named Tanushree Dutta within the circle of relatives. Tanushree could also be a well-known Bollywood actress. Ishita finished her training from Dakshin Bharat Mahila Samaj English Faculty, Jamshedpur. She later did commencement in mass media from Mumbai.

Bio

Actual Identify Ishita Dutta Sheth Occupation Actress and Style Date of Delivery 26 August 1990 Age (as in 2021) 31 Years Delivery Position Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, India Nationality Indian House The town Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, India Circle of relatives Mom : Shikha Dutta

Father : Tapan Dutta

Sister : Tanushree Dutta (Actress)

Brother : No longer To be had

Husband : Vatsal Sheth (m. 2017-Provide) Faith Hinduism Cope with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Occupation

In 2012, Ishita began her appearing profession via showing within the Telugu romantic drama movie Chanakyudu. In the similar 12 months she seemed within the Kannada drama movie Yenidu Manasali adopted via Raja Rajendra. Ishita got here into speedy limelight with Ajay Devgn starrrer movie Drishyam which is directed via Nishikant Kamat. She performed lead function of Anju Salgaonkar (elder daughter of Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran persona) within the movie. In the meantime in 2013, she seemed in Superstar plus’s cleaning soap opera Ek Ghar Banaunga as feminine protagonist Poonam.

From 2016, she actively labored in lots of Hindi tv display like Rishton Ka Saudagar- Baazigar, Kaun Hai – Ek Naya Adhyay, Bepannah, Bepanah Pyaar, Thoda Sa Badal Thoda Sa Pani and so forth.

Training Main points and Extra

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 4″ Ft Weight 55 Kg Determine Size 34-26-34 Eye Color Brown Hair Color Darkish Brown Spare time activities Buying groceries, Travelling and Dancing

Private Existence

Ishita Dutta is married to Vatsal Sheth, an actor. The couple were given married on 28 November, 2017.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Married Boyfriends Vatsal Sheth (Actor)

Marriage Date 28 November 2017 Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Web Price No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Info About Ishita Dutta

Ishita Dutta used to be born and taken up in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.

She leaned appearing nuance from Anupam Kher’s Actor Prepares Faculty.

She has labored in numerous languages like Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

In 2018, she seemed within the episode of Kaun Hai ? Khauff Ka Ek Naya Adhyaay on Colours TV.

She has seemed at the duvet of quite a lot of magazines like Fitvilla, iGaze, Bollywood The town, and so forth.

She is an avid canine lover.

Her spare time activities are dancing, travelling and Buying groceries.

She used to be observed as visitor in tv fact displays like Bigg Boss 13, Khatra Khatra Khatra and Nach Baliye 6.

Ishita is health loving individual and follows strict vitamin plan and fitness center time table.

