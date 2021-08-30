Ishkabon Film (2022) Forged, Roles, Trailer, Tale, Free up Date, Poster – FilmyVoice

Ishkabon is a Bangla language movie. The movie release date is 14 January 2022. It accommodates Anamika Chakraborty, Sourav Das inside the solid.
Tale
The plot revolves spherical a lot of Maoists inside the spaces of Bengal. Problems take a difficult turn for the reason that Maoists are being traced through the investigators. Will the real reality be exposed?
Ishkabon Cast
- Sourav Das
- Arindam Ganguly
- Sumit Ganguly
- Pushpita Mukherjee
- Kharaj Mukherjee
- Anamika Chakraborty
Director: Mandip Saha
Taste: Mystery, Crime, Movement
Language: Bangla
Release Date: 14 January 2022
Trailer
However to be introduced