Ishkabon Film (2022) Forged, Roles, Trailer, Tale, Free up Date, Poster – FilmyVoice

Ishkabon Movie

Ishkabon is a Bangla language movie. The movie release date is 14 January 2022. It accommodates Anamika Chakraborty, Sourav Das inside the solid.

Tale

The plot revolves spherical a lot of Maoists inside the spaces of Bengal. Problems take a difficult turn for the reason that Maoists are being traced through the investigators. Will the real reality be exposed?

Ishkabon Cast

  • Sourav Das
  • Arindam Ganguly
  • Sumit Ganguly
  • Pushpita Mukherjee
  • Kharaj Mukherjee
  • Anamika Chakraborty

Director: Mandip Saha
Taste: Mystery, Crime, Movement
Language: Bangla
Release Date: 14 January 2022

Trailer

However to be introduced

