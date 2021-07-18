Ishq Jalebi Solid, Wiki, Timing, Actress Title – FilmyOne.com

Ishq Jalebi Cast, Wiki, Timing, Actress Name

Ishq Jalebi is a Pakistani TV drama that airs on Geo TV. This display is directed via Syed Wajahat Hussain and produced via Abdullah Kadwani & Asad Qureshi. The forged of Ishq Jalebi comprises “Wahaj Ali, Madiha Imam, Qavi Khan and Noor-Ul-Hassan” in a lead function.

The Ishq Jalebi display will air on Geo TV from April 14, 2021 at 9pm. Ishq Jalebi drama is written via Saima Akram Chaudhry.

Ishq Jalebi Drama Main points

Display Ishq Jalebic
Channel Geo TV
Directed via Syed Wajahat Hussain
Created via Abdullah Kadwani & Asad Qureshi
Starring Wahaj Ali, Madiha Imam, Qavi Khan and Noor-Ul-Hassan
Manufacturing corporate seventh Sky Leisure
Written via Saima Akram Chaudhry
timing 9:00 am

Ishq Jalebi Drama Solid

mister no. function title Actual title
1 fundamental Don’t hesitate Ali
2 Candy Madiha Imam
3 Mohammed Boota Qavi Khan
4 Ashiq Hussein Noor-Ul-Hassan
5 iffa Hina Khawaja Bayat
6 sadaqat Kashif Mehmood
7 No longer but identified Irsa Ghazal
8 Vicky Usama Khan
9 Aniqa Shaista house owners
10 Rafaqat Mehmood Aslam
11 Isha (Bela’s cousin sister) Maryam Noor
12 hina Mariyam Nafees
13 No longer but identified Syed Atif
14 Bazgah Phuppo Parveen Akber

Ishq Jalebi drama actress Madiha Imam performs the function of Bela. Ishq Jalebi drama Isha actual title is Maryam Noor, she performs the function of Bela’s niece sister. Ishq Jalebi lead actor Wahaj Ali performs the function of Basim.

