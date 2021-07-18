Ishq Jalebi Solid, Wiki, Timing, Actress Title – FilmyOne.com

Ishq Jalebi is a Pakistani TV drama that airs on Geo TV. This display is directed via Syed Wajahat Hussain and produced via Abdullah Kadwani & Asad Qureshi. The forged of Ishq Jalebi comprises “Wahaj Ali, Madiha Imam, Qavi Khan and Noor-Ul-Hassan” in a lead function.
The Ishq Jalebi display will air on Geo TV from April 14, 2021 at 9pm. Ishq Jalebi drama is written via Saima Akram Chaudhry.
Ishq Jalebi Drama Main points
|Display
|Ishq Jalebic
|Channel
|Geo TV
|Directed via
|Syed Wajahat Hussain
|Created via
|Abdullah Kadwani & Asad Qureshi
|Starring
|Wahaj Ali, Madiha Imam, Qavi Khan and Noor-Ul-Hassan
|Manufacturing corporate
|seventh Sky Leisure
|Written via
|Saima Akram Chaudhry
|timing
|9:00 am
Ishq Jalebi Drama Solid
|mister no.
|function title
|Actual title
|1
|fundamental
|Don’t hesitate Ali
|2
|Candy
|Madiha Imam
|3
|Mohammed Boota
|Qavi Khan
|4
|Ashiq Hussein
|Noor-Ul-Hassan
|5
|iffa
|Hina Khawaja Bayat
|6
|sadaqat
|Kashif Mehmood
|7
|No longer but identified
|Irsa Ghazal
|8
|Vicky
|Usama Khan
|9
|Aniqa
|Shaista house owners
|10
|Rafaqat
|Mehmood Aslam
|11
|Isha (Bela’s cousin sister)
|Maryam Noor
|12
|hina
|Mariyam Nafees
|13
|No longer but identified
|Syed Atif
|14
|Bazgah Phuppo
|Parveen Akber
Ishq Jalebi drama actress Madiha Imam performs the function of Bela. Ishq Jalebi drama Isha actual title is Maryam Noor, she performs the function of Bela’s niece sister. Ishq Jalebi lead actor Wahaj Ali performs the function of Basim.