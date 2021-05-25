Ishq Par Zor Nahin (Sony) TV Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Ishq Par Zor Nahin (Sony): TV Serial Solid, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Solid Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra
Ishq Par Zor Nahin is an Indian tv display. The display is being produced below the banner of Gul Khan’s 4 Lions Motion pictures. The display stars Param Singh and Akshita Mudgal within the lead position. It premiered on 15 March 2021. This is a new-age younger love tale of 2 reverse personalities, Ahaan and Ishqi, who percentage polarising viewpoints about marriage.
|Identify
|Ishk Par Zor Nahi!
|Primary Solid
|Param Singh and Akshita Mudgal
|Style
|Romance and Drama
|Thought
|Gul Khan
|Director
|Lalit Mohan
|Manufacturer
|Gul Khan
Karishma Jain
Dipti Kalwani
|Editor
|Shashank Harendra Singh
Krishna Kumar
|DoP
|Raju Gauli
|Tale
|Sudhir Singh
|Screenplay
|Harneet Singh
|Dialogues
|Divya Sharma
Aparajita Sharma
|Theme Tune
|Tapas Relia
|Background Tune
|Elvis Valentine
|Gown Stylist
|Anuradha Khurana
Nidhi Kurda Khurana
|Venture Head
|Vijay V Shetty
|Manufacturing Area
|4 Lions Motion pictures
Solid
Your complete solid of TV display Ishq Par Zor Nahin:
Param Singh
As : Ahaanvir Malhotra
Akshita Mudgal
As : Ishki
Rajat Verma
As : Kartik Malhotra (Ahaan’s brother)
Jaswinder Gardner
As : Savitri Malhotra (Ahaan’s mom)
Shagun Sharma
As : Sonali Malhotra/Sonu (Ahaan’s sister)
Kapil Soni
As : Ahaan’s Uncle
Mamta Verma
As : Ritu Malhotra (Ahaan’s aunt)
Abha Parmar
As : Preeto Malhotra (Ahaan’s grandmother)
Lakshya Handa
As : Raj (Sonali’s fiancé)
Beenna Malje
As : Sarla (Raj’s mom)
Shekhar Gill
As : Mayank (Ahaan’s absolute best good friend and Ishki’s fiancée)
Akash Gupta
As : Mayank (changed by means of Shekhar Gill)
Preety Arora Sharma
As : Mayak’s mom
Kimmy Kaur
As : Ishki’s aunt
Neha Rana
As : Ahaan’s female friend
Arundhati Bandyopadhyay
As : Ginni (Sarla’s assistant)
Time
Ishq Par Zor Nahin is telecast Monday to Friday at 9:30pm on Sony TV. The display lowered the working time of Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye and began on 15 March 2021. Different data associated with the display is given beneath.
|Channel Identify
|Sony TV
|Display Timings
|Monday to Friday at 9:30pm
|Working Time
|20-25 Mins
|Beginning Date
|15 March 2021
|Opening Theme
|Chale Na Zor Ishq Pe ((YouTube))
|Language
|Hindi
|Nation
|India
When you’ve got extra information about the display Ishq Par Zor Nahin, then please remark beneath down we attempt to replace it inside an hour