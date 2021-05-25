Ishq Par Zor Nahin (Sony) TV Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Ishq Par Zor Nahin is an Indian tv display. The display is being produced below the banner of Gul Khan’s 4 Lions Motion pictures. The display stars Param Singh and Akshita Mudgal within the lead position. It premiered on 15 March 2021. This is a new-age younger love tale of 2 reverse personalities, Ahaan and Ishqi, who percentage polarising viewpoints about marriage.

Identify Ishk Par Zor Nahi!
Primary Solid Param Singh and Akshita Mudgal
Style Romance and Drama
Thought Gul Khan
Director Lalit Mohan
Manufacturer Gul Khan
Karishma Jain
Dipti Kalwani
Editor Shashank Harendra Singh
Krishna Kumar
DoP Raju Gauli
Tale Sudhir Singh
Screenplay Harneet Singh
Dialogues Divya Sharma
Aparajita Sharma
Theme Tune Tapas Relia
Background Tune Elvis Valentine
Gown Stylist Anuradha Khurana
Nidhi Kurda Khurana
Venture Head Vijay V Shetty
Manufacturing Area 4 Lions Motion pictures

Solid

Your complete solid of TV display Ishq Par Zor Nahin:

Param Singh

As : Ahaanvir Malhotra

Akshita Mudgal

As : Ishki

Rajat Verma

As : Kartik Malhotra (Ahaan’s brother)

Jaswinder Gardner

As : Savitri Malhotra (Ahaan’s mom)

Shagun Sharma

As : Sonali Malhotra/Sonu (Ahaan’s sister)

Kapil Soni

As : Ahaan’s Uncle

Mamta Verma

As : Ritu Malhotra (Ahaan’s aunt)

Abha Parmar

As : Preeto Malhotra (Ahaan’s grandmother)

Lakshya Handa

As : Raj (Sonali’s fiancé)

Beenna Malje

As : Sarla (Raj’s mom)

Shekhar Gill

As : Mayank (Ahaan’s absolute best good friend and Ishki’s fiancée)

Akash Gupta

As : Mayank (changed by means of Shekhar Gill)

Preety Arora Sharma

As : Mayak’s mom

Kimmy Kaur

As : Ishki’s aunt

Neha Rana

As : Ahaan’s female friend

Arundhati Bandyopadhyay

As : Ginni (Sarla’s assistant)

Time

Ishq Par Zor Nahin is telecast Monday to Friday at 9:30pm on Sony TV. The display lowered the working time of Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye and began on 15 March 2021. Different data associated with the display is given beneath.

Channel Identify Sony TV
Display Timings Monday to Friday at 9:30pm
Working Time 20-25 Mins
Beginning Date 15 March 2021
Opening Theme Chale Na Zor Ishq Pe ((YouTube))
Language Hindi
Nation India

When you’ve got extra information about the display Ishq Par Zor Nahin, then please remark beneath down we attempt to replace it inside an hour

