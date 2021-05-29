Ishq Par Zor Nahin (Sony) TV Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Ishq Par Zor Nahin (Sony) : TV Serial Solid, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Solid Actual Title, Beginning Date and Extra

Ishq Par Zor Nahin is an Indian tv display. The display is being produced beneath the banner of Gul Khan’s 4 Lions Motion pictures. The display stars Param Singh and Akshita Mudgal within the lead position. It premiered on 15 March 2021. This is a new-age younger love tale of 2 reverse personalities, Ahaan and Ishqi, who proportion polarising viewpoints about marriage.

Title Ishk Par Zor Nahi! Major Solid Param Singh and Akshita Mudgal Style Romance and Drama Thought Gul Khan Director Lalit Mohan Manufacturer Gul Khan

Karishma Jain

Dipti Kalwani Editor Shashank Harendra Singh

Krishna Kumar DoP Raju Gauli Tale Sudhir Singh Screenplay Harneet Singh Dialogues Divya Sharma

Aparajita Sharma Theme Tune Tapas Relia Background Tune Elvis Valentine Dress Stylist Anuradha Khurana

Nidhi Kurda Khurana Mission Head Vijay V Shetty Manufacturing Space 4 Lions Motion pictures

Solid

Your entire forged of TV display Ishq Par Zor Nahin:

Param Singh

As : Ahaanvir Malhotra

Akshita Mudgal

As : Ishki

Rajat Verma

As : Kartik Malhotra (Ahaan’s cousin brother)

Jaswinder Gardner

As : Savitri Malhotra (Ahaan’s mom)

Shagun Sharma

As : Sonali Malhotra/Sonu (Ahaan’s sister)

Kapil Soni

As : Ahaan’s Uncle

Mamta Verma

As : Ritu Malhotra (Ahaan’s aunt)

Abha Parmar

As : Preeto Malhotra (Ahaan’s grandmother)

Lakshya Handa

As : Raj (Sonali’s fiancé)

Beenna Malje

As : Sarla (Raj’s mom)

Shekhar Gill

As : Mayank (Ahaan’s easiest buddy and Ishki’s fiancée)

Akash Gupta

As : Mayank (changed through Shekhar Gill)

Preety Arora Sharma

As : Mayak’s mom

Kimmy Kaur

As : Ishki’s aunt

Neha Rana

As : Ahaan’s female friend

Arundhati Bandyopadhyay

As : Ginni (Sarla’s assistant)

Time

Ishq Par Zor Nahin is telecast Monday to Friday at 9:30pm on Sony TV. The display decreased the working time of Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye and began on 15 March 2021. Different data associated with the display is given beneath.

Channel Title Sony TV Display Timings Monday to Friday at 9:30pm Operating Time 20-25 Mins Beginning Date 15 March 2021 Opening Theme Chale Na Zor Ishq Pe ((YouTube)) Language Hindi Nation India

You probably have extra information about the display Ishq Par Zor Nahin, then please remark beneath down we attempt to replace it inside an hour

Comparable