Ishq Par Zor Nahin (Sony) TV Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Ishq Par Zor Nahin (Sony) : TV Serial Solid, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Solid Actual Title, Beginning Date and Extra
Ishq Par Zor Nahin is an Indian tv display. The display is being produced beneath the banner of Gul Khan’s 4 Lions Motion pictures. The display stars Param Singh and Akshita Mudgal within the lead position. It premiered on 15 March 2021. This is a new-age younger love tale of 2 reverse personalities, Ahaan and Ishqi, who proportion polarising viewpoints about marriage.
|Title
|Ishk Par Zor Nahi!
|Major Solid
|Param Singh and Akshita Mudgal
|Style
|Romance and Drama
|Thought
|Gul Khan
|Director
|Lalit Mohan
|Manufacturer
|Gul Khan
Karishma Jain
Dipti Kalwani
|Editor
|Shashank Harendra Singh
Krishna Kumar
|DoP
|Raju Gauli
|Tale
|Sudhir Singh
|Screenplay
|Harneet Singh
|Dialogues
|Divya Sharma
Aparajita Sharma
|Theme Tune
|Tapas Relia
|Background Tune
|Elvis Valentine
|Dress Stylist
|Anuradha Khurana
Nidhi Kurda Khurana
|Mission Head
|Vijay V Shetty
|Manufacturing Space
|4 Lions Motion pictures
Solid
Your entire forged of TV display Ishq Par Zor Nahin:
Param Singh
As : Ahaanvir Malhotra
Akshita Mudgal
As : Ishki
Rajat Verma
As : Kartik Malhotra (Ahaan’s cousin brother)
Jaswinder Gardner
As : Savitri Malhotra (Ahaan’s mom)
Shagun Sharma
As : Sonali Malhotra/Sonu (Ahaan’s sister)
Kapil Soni
As : Ahaan’s Uncle
Mamta Verma
As : Ritu Malhotra (Ahaan’s aunt)
Abha Parmar
As : Preeto Malhotra (Ahaan’s grandmother)
Lakshya Handa
As : Raj (Sonali’s fiancé)
Beenna Malje
As : Sarla (Raj’s mom)
Shekhar Gill
As : Mayank (Ahaan’s easiest buddy and Ishki’s fiancée)
Akash Gupta
As : Mayank (changed through Shekhar Gill)
Preety Arora Sharma
As : Mayak’s mom
Kimmy Kaur
As : Ishki’s aunt
Neha Rana
As : Ahaan’s female friend
Arundhati Bandyopadhyay
As : Ginni (Sarla’s assistant)
Time
Ishq Par Zor Nahin is telecast Monday to Friday at 9:30pm on Sony TV. The display decreased the working time of Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye and began on 15 March 2021. Different data associated with the display is given beneath.
|Channel Title
|Sony TV
|Display Timings
|Monday to Friday at 9:30pm
|Operating Time
|20-25 Mins
|Beginning Date
|15 March 2021
|Opening Theme
|Chale Na Zor Ishq Pe ((YouTube))
|Language
|Hindi
|Nation
|India
