ISIS terrorist in 7-day police custody, Delhi Police picks up a young man from Abu Yusuf’s village

ISIS operative Abu Yusuf in delhi police 7 day custudy: The Delhi Police has today taken into custody a person at Badiya Bhasahi in Utula’s ancestral village Utula, suspected ISIS terrorist. There is a village of Abu Yusuf in Balrampur district of UP. At the same time, a Delhi court has sent a suspected ISIS terrorist to eight days of police custody on Saturday. The police rushed him to Rampur. After this, the Delhi Police detained a young man and returned back to Delhi. Also Read – Rape of Noida girl came to meet Delhi, former acquaintance committed the crime in the flat

A suspected ISIS militant was arrested on Friday night after a brief encounter in the Ridge Road area of ​​central Delhi. IEDs were recovered from him. Also Read – 2 presser cooker IED bomb recovered from captured ISIS terrorist, police said – Delhi was on target

Sources in the court said that the accused was produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat and Delhi Police requested him to be detained for eight days. The police told the court that in order to find out the major conspiracy, the accused need to be interrogated after taking them into custody. The court accepted the request and directed them to produce the accused on 30 August. Also Read – Alert in Delhi-Uttar Pradesh after arrest of ISIS terrorist, tremendous checking on Delhi-Noida border

Balrampur: Delhi Police brought ISIS operative Abu Yusuf to his native village Badhya Bhaisahi in Utraula area. He was arrested after a brief encounter in Delhi last night. pic.twitter.com/FKPbprYcKu – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 22, 2020

After the arrest of the accused, Delhi Police has increased vigilance in the city. Security checks have been extended on the Noida and Delhi border in Uttar Pradesh.

Pakistani handler Abu Huzaif was instructing and training on social media to the ISIS operative arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police. Delhi Police said on Saturday, “The suspected ISIS operative was arrested along with two IEDs. DCP Special Cell PS Kushwaha said, “He was planning to come to Delhi on Independence Day, but could not come due to heavy security arrangements.” He also tested the IED in his village Balrampur in UP. He has a cosmetic shop in the village.