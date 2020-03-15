Islamic call to prayer changes in Kuwait amid coronavirus fears – video

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed nations world broad to take stringent measures to forestall the unfold of Covid-19 and provides safety to voters. A muezzin in Kuwait used to be heard asserting ‘al-salatu fi buyutikum’ or ‘pray in your homes’ as an alternative of the usual ‘hayya alas-salah’ or ‘come to prayer’. Saudi Arabia has banned pilgrimages to the Grand Mosque in Mecca and touching the Ka’bah, the shrine in direction of which all Muslims face in prayer

Religious gala’s cancelled or scaled once more due to coronavirus

Proceed learning…

