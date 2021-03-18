Island Records Lines Up New Leadership in Justin Eshak and Imran Majid

Island Records has provided Justin Eshak and Imran Majid positions because the label’s new co-heads, and a number of sources inform Selection the pair has accepted.

Eshak and Majid, pictured proper and left above, respectively, had been most lately government VPs and co-heads of A&R at Columbia Records, roles they’d held since 2018.

The 2 substitute former president/CEO Darcus Beese, who introduced he was stepping right down to return to his native U.Okay. final month. Whereas the label loved success throughout Beese’s stint with Shawn Mendes, Demi Lovato (whose new album, “Dancing With the Satan,” drops subsequent week) and lately signed Sabrina Carpenter, it has not had a excessive profile and sources say there was unhappiness with its failure to draw hip-hop expertise — a scenario the appointment of Eshak and Majid appears prone to tackle.

Majid joined Columbia in 2013, signed rapper Lil Tjay and labored intently with rapper Russ, pop singer Rachel Platten and duo Ayo & Teo. He started his profession in 2004 as an assistant in the A&R division at Common Motown Records Group earlier than transferring over to Republic.

Eshak additionally joined Columbia in 2013 and, in response to a press launch, performed an integral position in the signing and improvement of Hozier, whose debut album bought over 2 million copies domestically, in addition to Ruth B and Leon Bridges; he additionally labored intently with The Chainsmokers. Previous to becoming a member of Columbia, he spent 5 years at Mick Administration and started his profession in 2003 at Republic Records.

The transfer additionally resolves the truth that two of Common Music Group’s New York-based labels didn’t have everlasting CEOs — Def Jam has been run by UMG normal counsel Jeffrey Harleston since Paul Rosenberg’s departure in February of final 12 months. Nonetheless, sources say that Island is run extra as a boutique imprint than a stand-alone; a lot of its infrastructure is dealt with by UMG itself or the Republic label, which handles its radio promotion and different capabilities.

Columbia has seen a string of recent artists notch hits lately, together with Lil Tjay’s “Calling My Cellphone” (No. 6 on Rolling Stone’s High 100 songs this week) and Child Laroi (“With out You,” No. 34), in addition to the endurance of 24kgoldn’s “Temper” feat. Ian Dior, which the label works in conjunction with RECORDS. The exits of Eshak and Majid follows information that Shawn Vacation, co-head of City at Columbia, is leaving to begin a brand new label and publishing enterprise with Irving and Jeffrey Azoff on the finish of March, although a label rep notes that he’ll stay a advisor working in an A&R capability.

Selection has reached out to Eshak, Majid and Island Records for remark.