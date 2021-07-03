Ismath Banu Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Photographs

Ismath Banu is a budding Kollywood actress. She acted in different Tamil brief movies. Mudhal Mazhai is among the notable brief movie acted through her. She positioned her first foot within the Kollywood business through the 12 months 2018. Thus far (June 2021), she acted in 4 Tamil motion pictures.

Ismath Banu Biography

[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]

Identify Ismath Banu
Actual Identify Ismath Banu
Nickname Ismath
Occupation Actress
Date of Start 1999
Age 22 (As of 2021)
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband But to be up to date
Youngsters But to be up to date
Faith Christian
Tutorial Qualification PG (Statistics)
Faculty But to be up to date
Faculty Madras Christian Faculty, Chennai
Spare time activities Listening Tune and Dance
Start Position Pondicherry, India
Homeland Pondicherry, India
Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian

[/su_table]

Ismath Banu’s Reliable Social Profiles

fb.com/ismath.banu.520

Twitter: But to be up to date

instagram.com/ismathbanu_official

Fascinating information about Ismath Banu

  • She entertain other people thru Instagram Reels.
  • In October 2019, she featured as a different visitor within the tv debate display Tamizha Tamizha.

Motion pictures Record

Ismath Banu Photographs

Have a look on newest pics of dusky good looks Ismath Banu,

