Ismath Banu Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Photographs

Ismath Banu is a budding Kollywood actress. She acted in different Tamil brief movies. Mudhal Mazhai is among the notable brief movie acted through her. She positioned her first foot within the Kollywood business through the 12 months 2018. Thus far (June 2021), she acted in 4 Tamil motion pictures.
Ismath Banu Biography
|Identify
|Ismath Banu
|Actual Identify
|Ismath Banu
|Nickname
|Ismath
|Occupation
|Actress
|Date of Start
|1999
|Age
|22 (As of 2021)
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to date
|Husband
|But to be up to date
|Youngsters
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Christian
|Tutorial Qualification
|PG (Statistics)
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|Madras Christian Faculty, Chennai
|Spare time activities
|Listening Tune and Dance
|Start Position
|Pondicherry, India
|Homeland
|Pondicherry, India
|Present Town
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Ismath Banu’s Reliable Social Profiles
fb.com/ismath.banu.520
Twitter: But to be up to date
instagram.com/ismathbanu_official
Fascinating information about Ismath Banu
- She entertain other people thru Instagram Reels.
- In October 2019, she featured as a different visitor within the tv debate display Tamizha Tamizha.
Motion pictures Record
Ismath Banu Photographs
Have a look on newest pics of dusky good looks Ismath Banu,
