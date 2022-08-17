Israel announced it will resume diplomatic relations with Turkey

Yair Lapid, interim prime minister of Israel (Gil Cohen-Magen/Pool via REUTERS/File)

Israel to resume diplomatic relations with TurkeyThe Israeli prime minister’s office announced on Wednesday Yair Lapidafter years of tensions between the two countries, while Turkey warned that Ankara “will not abandon the Palestinian cause” despite this decision.

“It was decided to once again increase the level of relations between the two countries, to [tener] full diplomatic ties and that the ambassadors and consuls general of both countries return” to their posts, Lapid’s office said in a statement.

The Israeli prime minister said that the measure represents a “important asset for regional stability” y “a very important economic news for the citizens of Israel.”

For his part, the Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlüt Cavusoglupointed out at a press conference in Ankara that, despite this stepTurkey “not abandon[á] the Palestinian cause.

The announcement came after months of bilateral efforts to strengthen some ties that began to weaken in 2008following an Israeli military operation in Gaza.

Relations cooled in 2010 following the death of 10 civilians in an Israeli shelling of the trick ship “Blue Marmara”which was part of a flotilla trying to break the blockade imposed by Israel on Gaza.

In 2016, a reconciliation agreement allowed the return to their posts of the ambassadorsbut this was left in the lurch in 2018 after the death of Palestinian protesters, which led both countries to call their representatives for consultations.

During a visit by the Israeli president, Isaac Herzogto Ankara in March, the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdoganstated that this meeting was a “turn in relations” between the two countries.

for now, Israel has not specified when its ambassador will return to Ankara.

