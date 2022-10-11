Israel announced that it reached a “historic agreement” with Lebanon on the maritime border

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid makes an opening statement as he chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Sunday, October 2, 2022. Maya Alleruzzo/Pool via REUTERS

Israel y Lebanon today reached a “historic” agreement on its maritime border, confirmed the Israeli prime minister, Yair Lapidwhich resolves a long-standing dispute over those gas-rich waters in the Mediterranean.

“This is a historic achievement that will strengthen Israel’s security, inject billions into the Israeli economy and ensure the stability of our northern border,” Lapid said in a statement, noting that the US-drafted proposal meets “all economic and security principles established by Israel.

Lapid indicated that summons the Security Cabinet for tomorrowfollowed by a special meeting of the government with all its ministers, to give final approval to the draft.

The Israeli prime minister already presented a few days ago “the foundations” of the proposal drawn up by the American mediator Amos Hochstein to the Security Cabinet, a meeting in which established what was acceptable to Israel and Lebanon’s latest proposals for change, which came close to derailing the negotiations, were rejected.

The proposal was drafted by US mediator Amos Hochstein REUTERS/Aziz Taher

To save the negotiations, the weekend there was an “intense dialogue” between the two negotiating teams through Hochstein until reaching a draft that has been accepted by both parties.

For his part, the Lebanese president, Michel Aoun, considered “satisfying” the final draft that was presented to him today, since it “preserves Lebanon’s rights to its natural wealth”, at a time when the nation suffers one of the worst economic crises in its history and lacks energy sources to even provide electricity to the population.

“The President of the Republic considers the final version of this offer as satisfactory for Lebanon, especially since it meets the Lebanese demands that were the focus of a long debate in recent months, and required effort and many hours of difficult and complex negotiations. ”, announced the Presidency of the Mediterranean country in a statement.

Aoun received a copy of the draft agreement during a meeting with the Lebanese representative in the dialogue and Vice President of Parliament, Elias Bou Saab.

the deal seeks to end a long-standing dispute over some 860 square kilometers of the Mediterranean Seawhich covers the Karish and Qana gas fields, so that Israel will go on to exploit the first and Lebanon the second.

(With information from EFE)

