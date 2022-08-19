Israel asked the United States and the European Union to abandon nuclear negotiations with Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid

The Prime Minister of Israel, Yair Lapidinsisted this Thursday to USA Yet the European Union to abandon negotiations with Iran to renew the 2015 nuclear deal.

According to Israeli representatives, the West must abandon the negotiations on the nuclear pact with Tehran because “any other action sends a strong message of weakness”, collect the Israeli media.

“Iran rejected the offer and now is the time to get up and go”, asserted a senior official, after recalling that this offer was established to “take it or leave it”.

“Now is the time to discuss what to do to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon,” the source said. “Israel, as the whole world knows, is not bound by anything and will do whatever it takes to stop a nuclear Iran and prevent Iran from using its terrorist proxies in the region.”, he added.

Lapid would have transmitted this message to the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz; the US ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides; and the chairman of the US Congressional Subcommittee on the Middle East, Ted Deutch.

Lapid plans to continue making calls to Western leaders and diplomats to let them know what he thinks.

The spokesman for the United States Department of State, Ned Price, positively assessed on Tuesday the European Union’s plan to resume the nuclear agreement with Iran. Although the United States has so far refused to comment in detail on the proposal, Price said the big issues in reviving the 2015 international nuclear deal have been “largely resolved.”according to review Bloomberg.

State Department Spokesman Ned Price

The spokesman regretted that this process, which began in the spring of last year, has been longer than necessary and urged the Iranians to “have the seriousness that they have not shown so far”.

“If the Iranians had been serious from the first days, we could have achieved a mutual return to the nuclear agreement in a relatively short time.“, said.

According to Western diplomatic sources, the main unresolved issues for Iran are guarantees that the United States does not abandon the agreement again as Trump did in 2018.

Another pending issue is the Iranian request to close an investigation by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) into the origin of trace amounts of uranium found in three places that Iran had not declared.

This Monday, The Iranian government forwarded its response to Borrell’s proposal, showing optimism about the options for the agreement to materialize. Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hosein Amirabdolahian, had explained that he saw a rapprochement “in the next few days” feasible “if the United States shows a realistic approach and flexibility.”

(With information from Europe Press)

