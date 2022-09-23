Israel denounced to the UN the nuclear threat of the Iranian regime: “We will not let terrorism get away with it”

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid

The Prime Minister of Israel, Yair Lapiddenounced before the United Nations General Assemblythe nuclear threat posed by the Iranian regime and the financing it provides to terrorist groups.

“Iran has said many times that it has a desire to destroy the State of Israel and this building is silent, what are they afraid of?” Lapid denounced.

“The nation that wants to destroy us is the same one that created Hezbollah, that finances Hamas,” said the Israeli head of state.

The international community should use “military force” if Iran develops nuclear weapons, Lapid said, while reiterating his support for the creation of a “peaceful” Palestinian state.

“The only way to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon is to put a credible military threat on the table,” Lapid said.

Israel has been carrying out an intense diplomatic offensive in recent months to try to convince The United States and the main European powers, such as Great Britain, France and Germany, not to renew the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, US, on September 22, 2022 (REUTERS/ Mike Segar)

Over the past 10 days, several officials have suggested the deal might not be renewed until at least mid-November, a deadline Lapid has sought to use to pressure the West into imposing a tougher approach in its negotiations.

Only then can a “longer and stronger deal with them” be negotiated.

“We must make it clear to Iran that if it advances in its nuclear program, the world will not respond with words, but with military force.r,” he added.

And he made no secret that Israel itself would be willing to participate if it felt threatened.

“We will do whatever it takes,” he said. “Iran will not get a nuclear weapon.”

“We will not let terrorism get away with it,” he stressed.

Lapid accused Tehran’s leaders of running a “hate orchestra” against Jews and said the ideologues of Iran “hate and kill Muslims who think differently, like Salman Rushdie and Mahsa Amini”the young woman whose death in the custody of Iran’s moral politics has sparked protests across the Islamic republic.

“Iran’s regime hates young people, it hates women, it hates homosexuals, it hates the West”said the prime minister during his speech at the UN.

Israel, which regards Iran as its archenemy, also blames Tehran for financing armed movements such as the Lebanese Hezbollah and the Palestinian Hamas.

Despite existing “obstacles,” he said, “an agreement with the Palestinians, based on two states for two peoples, is the right thing to do for Israel’s security, for Israel’s economy and for the future of our children.”

Lapid, campaigning for legislative elections on November 1, said a “vast majority” of Israelis support a two-state solution, “and I am one of them.”

“We only have one condition: that the future Palestinian state be peacefulLapid added.

Peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians have been stalled since 2014.

(With information from AFP)

