Israel imposed sanctions against 20 individuals and organizations accused of financing the Hamas terror group

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced new sanctions against 20 individuals and organizations accused of financing the Hamas terror group.which controls the Gaza Strip.

“We will continue to support the money that goes to citizens,” explained the Minister of Defense on his Twitter profile, also expressing his gratitude to the relevant organizations “for the meticulous work” in order to guarantee security in the country.

According to a statement from Gantz’s office collected by the newspaper The Times of Israel, Hamas has investments worth “hundreds of millions of dollars” through companies that operate “under the guise” of being legitimate, but that “hide” the Islamist group’s control over their holdings..

The sanctioned companies are from the real estate and infrastructure sectors and operate in countries such as Sudan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Algeria.” Among them is the Sudanese Al Rohad, a real estate developer, the Saudi Anda Company and the Algerian Sidar, as reported by the Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post.

Likewise, among the sanctioned individuals is Usama Ali, identified as head of the investment system and member of the Hamas Governing Council, who is also sanctioned by the United States for generating income for the group.

On August 15, the Israeli army announced that blocked a tunnel dug by Hamas, which was intended to serve as a passageway for militants from the enclave to Israel.

Palestinian gunmen used tunnels to surprise Israeli forces during a war in Gaza in 2014. Since then, Israel has developed detection technologies and built an underground concrete barrier with sensors to thwart attempts to dig across the border..

The army has discovered several tunnels in recent years.

the last tunnel it had been “neutralized” a year ago, but was being restored with two routes heading towards Israel, although they did not pass the underground barrieraccording to a military statement.

The IDF did not detail the depth of the tunnel, but said its entrance was in the Gaza City area.

The road was built by terrorist groups



“Its objective? Infiltrate into Israeli communities and attack innocent civilians. We identified the tunnel, neutralized it and protected Israeli civilians from this threat”, highlighted the security agency.

Israel’s underground barrier runs parallel to the land border within Israeli territory. In addition, the Defense Forces also have a network of radar arrays, other surveillance sensors, and remote-controlled weapons along the border.

As they highlighted, the discovery of the tunnel is part of a “constant and continuous effort to locate terrorist tunnels and neutralize them”. Brigadier General Nimrod Aloni, the outgoing commander of the IDF’s Gaza Division, stressed that not having broken through the barrier, the tunnel “did not pose a risk to residents of Israel at any time.” Had Hamas members crossed it, they would have continued to face Israel’s tall fence that runs along the border.

