Israel to provide Ukraine with defensive warning system to prevent Russian missile and drone attacks

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz

Israel’s Defense Minister, Benny Gantzdeclared this Wednesday that his country will not provide armas to Ukraine, but says that Jerusalem could build in the beleaguered country a civil early warning system to warn of impending attacks, such as the one used in Israel.

“Israel has a policy of supporting Ukraine through humanitarian aid and the delivery of vital defensive equipment. I plan to review and approve a set of additional aids,” Gantz said.

The Israeli authorities have so far limited themselves to cooperating with Ukraine with deliveries of non-lethal material.

“As part of the expansion of aid and the supply of life-saving equipment, after a discussion with representatives of Ukraine, we requested data that would allow us to assist in the construction and supply of an intelligent warning system like the one in Israel. against aerial and other threats,” the minister said.

“However, I would like to emphasize that Israel will not transfer weapons systems to Ukraine due to a variety of operational considerations. We will continue to support Ukraine within our limitations, as we have done so far,” she added.

Police officers shoot at a drone during a Russian attack on Ukraine, in kyiv

The representative of the Israeli Defense Ministry spoke with the ambassadors of the member nations of the European Union (EU) just one day after Ukraine said it would submit a formal request for Israeli air defense systems such as the Iron Dome (iron dome).

In this regard, Gantz assured that the system that Israel is evaluating to build “will have advantages both to save civilian lives and to direct alerts and alarms to relevant areas.”

“Our policy towards Ukraine is not going to change. We will continue to support the West”, but “we will not supply weapons systems to Ukraine”, Gantz declared in a meeting with EU ambassadors, according to a statement from his services.

The Israeli warning system uses a combination of radars and electro-optical devices to detect launches that enter their territory, this allows classifying the size and the threat they represent, to later point out on a map the areas that are in danger.

Citizens receive warnings through sirens, alerts on their phones and messages through the media.

On Monday, the former Russian president and current number two of the Moscow Security Council, Dmitri Medvedev, warned that the eventual delivery of arms to Ukraine would “destroy” the relationship between Israel and Russia.

“Israel appears to be preparing to hand over weapons to the kyiv regime. It is a very reckless move. It will destroy all bilateral relations between our countries,” Medvedev declared.

Israel has also become a haven for Kremlin critics, with even some famous Russians settling in the country since the Russian offensive in Ukraine began on February 24.

(With information from EFE)

