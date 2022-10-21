Israel warned that the military alliance between Russia and Iran for the use of drones endangers the entire world

The Israeli Prime Minister, Yair Lapid, warned this Thursday that the military collaboration between Russia and Iran, due to the use of drones manufactured in Tehran by Moscow to attack Ukraine represents a global danger.

“Naturally, we think that the relations between Russia e Iran They are a serious problem not only for Israel, but also for Ukraine, Europe and the whole world,” Lapid told the television network. RTVi.

Lapid said it is “absolutely unacceptable” that Tehran has handed over drones for use by Russian troops. “Iran is a dangerous terrorist state, and the fact that Russia does business with it endangers the entire world,” he reiterated.

Posteriorly, Yair Lapid spoke with the Ukrainian foreign minister, Dimitro Kulebaamid the tension created by the refusal of the Israeli Executive to provide weapons.

Kuleba said he has reiterated kyiv’s request for Jerusalem to provide air and missile defense systems and technology.

In turn, he claimed to have informed Lapid of the “indescribable suffering, loss of life and destruction caused by Russian missiles and Iranian-made drones,” he said on his Twitter social network profile.

The Israeli prime minister has made no reference to the issue of military aid, however, expressing “deep concern about military ties between Iran and Russia,” according to his Twitter account.

The Government of Israel clarified this Wednesday that it will not give any type of weapon to Ukraine, to which it has only offered help to improve its alert system against Russian attacks.

“Our policy with Ukraine will not change,” said the Defense Minister, Benny Gantzin a meeting with ambassadors from countries of the European Union in which he attributed the refusal to send weapons to “limitations” and “various operational considerations,” according to The Jerusalem Post.

Thus, it has only offered to “help develop an early warning system to save lives”, which would imply transferring to Ukraine Israel’s experience in warnings against attacks such as those launched since the Gaza Strip.

Although it has condemned the Russian invasion and does not recognize Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian provinces, Israel has not imposed sanctions on the elite of the Kremlin.

This position is mainly due to Israel’s strategic alliance with Russia in the context of the armed conflict in Syriawhere Moscow has a significant presence and allows Israeli bombing of pro-Iranian militias.

Israeli moderation has prompted multiple claims by the Ukrainian president himself, Volodimir Zelensky, of Jewish roots, who has shown his indignation at not having received the weapons requested from Israel, in particular, its effective Iron Dome anti-missile system.

