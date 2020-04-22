Israeli Broadcaster Keshet 12 Reboots ‘Can’t Stop The Music’ Format – Variety

Israeli business channel Keshet 12 has reordered Tedy Productions’ musical gameshow “Can’t Stop The Music,” 15 years after its unique debut on the channel.

Previously often known as “All Collectively Now,” and renamed with new worldwide title “Can’t Stop the Music,” Keshet 12’s preliminary order of 5 hour-long episodes is ready to premiere in a primetime slot from Thursday.

Once more produced by Tedy Productions, “Can’t Stop the Music” is led by “Rising Star” hosts Rotem Sela and Assi Azar. 2018 Eurovision winner Netta and Israeli pop star Mergui are among the many movie star expertise participating.

The run was filmed final week in a studio, and comes because the Israeli authorities has authorised a collection of steps to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions, together with a partial reopening of the financial system and sure shops.

Alongside an knowledgeable improvisational pianist, two movie star groups compete within the studio to win a collection of musical challenges and puzzles, with viewers becoming a member of from house by way of video.

To win, movie star contestants have to do extra than simply know the lyrics to the songs — in addition they should sing them. Rounds embody ‘Identify that Tune,’ the place notes are revealed because the groups efficiently establish and sing songs that includes key phrases, and likewise embody a duet spherical, with one successful movie star donating their money prize to the charity of their selection.

Based mostly on Tedy Productions’ 2005 musical sport present “All Collectively Now” for Keshet Broadcasting, the format has beforehand been licensed and tailored in Turkey, Lithuania and Vietnam. This format is completely different to the Endemol Shine singing competitors format of the identical title.

Keshet Worldwide is distributing “Can’t Stop the Music” internationally.

Hilik Sharir, VP of programming at Keshet 12, stated: “I hope ‘Can’t Stop the Music’ will present some gentle aid and laughter for households throughout these unprecedented instances.”

Keren Shahar, COO and president of distribution at Keshet Worldwide, added: “As broadcasters all around the world look to fill their primetime schedules whereas working safely inside this new world all of us discover ourselves in, this re-order in Israel gives an fascinating and thrilling check case for any patrons searching for a enjoyable, entertaining and fascinating format to show round shortly for his or her channel.”