Israeli PM Netanyahu congratulated India on Independence Day, said- you have a lot to be proud of

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday called India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his 'very good friend' and congratulated him and the people of the country on the eve of Independence Day, saying, "You have a lot to be proud of." Something is there."

The Prime Minister of Israel said in a tweet a day before India's Independence Day, "Congratulations to my very good friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the incredible Independence Day to all the people of incredible India." You have a lot to be proud of. "

He tweeted this just before the Sabbath began, when government work in this Jewish country usually stops. Sabbat is the day of Judaism and the seventh day of the week. Netanyahu wrote in Hindi, "Heartiest Independence Day."

A picture of Modi and Netanyahu was also added to the tweet.