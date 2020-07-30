Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son apologizes to Hindus, says- I made a mistake, Jai Hind

Jerusalem India and Israel have a very old relationship. Regardless of the oldest civilization or strategically, Israel has always stood by India. Meanwhile, Israel’s Prime Minister’s son, Yer Netanyahu, has apologized to the Hindus. This apology came after he shared a memo. However, after sharing this meme, he also clarified it and apologized. Also Read – Results of Korana’s Rapid Test Kit can be available in a few seconds, Israeli team to help India

29-year-old Yer Netanyahu shared a picture of mother Durga on social media. The face of Lyt Ben Ari was applied on his face. He is the prosecutor in the corruption case against Prime Minister Netanyahu. In such a situation, Yair gave a clarification by tweeting, I shared a mim with a mime pace. I did not know that there is some connection of Hindu faith to this picture. But as soon as I got to know about this by my Indian friends, I deleted the tweet. I apologize for this post.

Published tweeted a meme from a satirical page, critizing political figures in Israel. I perceived the meme also portrayed an image conected to the majestic Hindu faith. As soon as I realised it from comments of our Indian friends, I have removed the tweet. I apologize >> – Yair Netanyahu 🇮🇱 (@YairNetanyahu) July 27, 2020

Not only this, on the news of WION News, Benjamin Netanyahu and Yer Netanyahu tweeted and wrote, I Love India, Jai Hind. Explain that Israel and India are partners in the strategic field. Israel has always been helping India. In such a situation, he apologized while respecting the feelings of the Hindus of Netanyahu.