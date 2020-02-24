Israeli rockets hit Palestinian militant Jihad group near Syrian capital

Israel struck a number of targets near the Syrian capital late Sunday, triggering anti-aircraft hearth from the nation’s air defences that shook Damascus. It was the most recent assault by Israel on the war-ravaged nation.

A Syrian navy assertion reported an Israeli assault near Damascus Worldwide Airport and mentioned its air defences confronted Israeli rockets coming from the route of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. It mentioned the defenders intercepted or shot down most of them.

In a uncommon acknowledgement of operations in neighbouring Syria, Israel mentioned its warplanes attacked targets of the Palestinian militant Islamic Jihad group south of Damascus along with websites within the Gaza Strip. It mentioned the websites attacked have been used for “analysis and growth of armaments” which might be manufactured in Syria and the Gaza Strip. It mentioned the websites additionally produce dozens of kilograms of rocket gasoline every month.



The navy mentioned the assaults “have been carried out in response to the tried assault this morning on the safety fence (in Gaza) and the launching of rockets from the Gaza Strip at Israel.”

Residents mentioned a number of explosions shook Damascus for about 15 minutes as air defences fired again.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which displays the Syrian battle, mentioned the explosions resulted from Israeli bombing of suspected Iranian-backed militias within the neighborhood of Damascus Worldwide Airport.











Israel steadily strikes at targets inside Syria, however has largely kept away from public admissions of its covert navy operations there.

Iran is an ally of Damascus and has supplied navy advisers and despatched militiamen and materials help to assist President Bashar Assad’s authorities forces within the nine-year civil conflict.

Israel considers Iran a nationwide safety menace and says it received’t tolerate Iran’s presence on its borders.

In November, Israel focused two senior Islamic Jihad commanders in a simultaneous assault, killing one within the Gaza Strip and lacking the second in Syria. On the time, Israeli warplanes fired three missiles on the residence of Akram al-Ajouri, a member of Islamic Jihad’s management residing in exile. He was not harmed, however his son and granddaughter have been killed.

