Israt Tonni Wiki, Biography, Age, Internet Sequence, Photographs

Israt Tonni is an web {sequence} actress. She made her showing debut inside the {internet} {sequence} Tharikistann which used to be directed by means of Jagdeep Bhatia. She is a part of You in Media Manufacturing. As an anchor she works for Showbiz. Excluding an showing occupation, Israt works as a manager in a Meals mafia cratering carrier.
Israt Tonni Biography
|Identify
|Israt Tonni
|Actual Identify
|Israt Tonni
|Nickname
|Israt
|Occupation
|Actress & Fashion
|Date of Start
|10 March
|Age
|Israt Tonni
|Zodiac sign
|Israt Tonni
|Circle of relatives
|Father: But to be up to the moment
Mom: But to be up to the moment
Brother: Hasib Uddin Simanto
Sister: Humaira Bhola
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|NA
|Husband
|But to be up to the moment
|Youngsters
|NA
|Faith
|But to be up to the moment
|Instructional Qualification
|Inside Structure & Design
|College
|Nawab Faizunnessa Executive Women Prime College, Comilla
|Faculty
|Shanto Mariam College of Ingenious Generation, Dhaka
|Leisure pursuits
|Tune and Dance
|Start Position
|Dhaka, Bangladesh
|Place of origin
|Dhaka, Bangladesh
|Present Town
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Nationality
|But to be up to the moment
Israt Tonni’s Reliable Social Profiles
facebook.com/isratjahan.tonni
Twitter: But to be up to the moment
instagram.com/israt_tonni
youtube.com/channel/UCY-iEJboq4Zg1Ilj3K6MSEA
Fascinating information about Israt Tonni
- She loves to make TikTok films.
Israt Tonni Internet Sequence
Israt Tonni Photographs
Take a check out the cool pictures from actress Israt Tonni,
