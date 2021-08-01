Israt Tonni Wiki, Biography, Age, Internet Sequence, Pictures

Israt Tonni is a internet sequence actress. She made her appearing debut within the internet sequence Tharikistann which used to be directed through Jagdeep Bhatia. She is part of You in Media Manufacturing. As an anchor she works for Showbiz. Except for an appearing occupation, Israt works as a supervisor in a Meals mafia cratering provider.

Israt Tonni Biography

Title Israt Tonni Actual Title Israt Tonni Nickname Israt Occupation Actress & Fashion Date of Beginning 10 March Age Israt Tonni Zodiac signal Israt Tonni Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date

Mom: But to be up to date

Brother: Hasib Uddin Simanto

Sister: Humaira Bhola Marital Standing Single Affairs/Boyfriends NA Husband But to be up to date Kids NA Faith But to be up to date Instructional Qualification Internal Structure & Design College Nawab Faizunnessa Government Women Top College, Comilla Faculty Shanto Mariam College of Inventive Era, Dhaka Spare time activities Tune and Dance Beginning Position Dhaka, Bangladesh Homeland Dhaka, Bangladesh Present Town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality But to be up to date

Israt Tonni’s Authentic Social Profiles

fb.com/isratjahan.tonni

Twitter: But to be up to date

instagram.com/israt_tonni

youtube.com/channel/UCY-iEJboq4Zg1Ilj3K6MSEA

Attention-grabbing info about Israt Tonni

She likes to make TikTok movies.

Israt Tonni Internet Sequence

Israt Tonni Pictures

Check out the cool footage from actress Israt Tonni,

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

Comparable