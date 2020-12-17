Entertainment

ISRO’s PSLV-C50 Mission: ISRO launches communication satellite ISRO’s PSLV-C50 Mission: ISRO’s from Sriharikota

December 17, 2020
1 Min Read

ISRO’s PSLV-C50 Mission: ISRO launched PSLV C-50 (PSLV-C50) with the communication satellite CMS-01 (CMS-01) from the space station of Sriharikota. This is the 52nd mission of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). CMS-01 is ISRO’s 42nd communication satellite and is designed to provide services in the extended C band of frequency spectrum covering India’s mainland, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep. Also Read – Sarkari Naukri: ISRO SAC Recruitment 2020: Golden opportunity to work in ISRO, apply soon, this is the last date

Also Read – Successful flight of PSLV-C49, country’s radar imaging and nine other foreign satellites successfully launched into orbit

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.