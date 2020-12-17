ISRO’s PSLV-C50 Mission: ISRO launches communication satellite ISRO’s PSLV-C50 Mission: ISRO’s from Sriharikota

ISRO’s PSLV-C50 Mission: ISRO launched PSLV C-50 (PSLV-C50) with the communication satellite CMS-01 (CMS-01) from the space station of Sriharikota. This is the 52nd mission of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). CMS-01 is ISRO’s 42nd communication satellite and is designed to provide services in the extended C band of frequency spectrum covering India’s mainland, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep. Also Read – Sarkari Naukri: ISRO SAC Recruitment 2020: Golden opportunity to work in ISRO, apply soon, this is the last date

