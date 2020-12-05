Issa Rae, Adam McKay Team on Adaptation ‘Good White Dad and mom’ at HBO

Issa Rae and Adam McKay are teaming as much as adapt the Serial Productions podcast “Good White Dad and mom” right into a half-hour collection at HBO, Selection has realized.

The challenge has obtained a pilot dedication at the premium cabler. The present is described as a satirical look at the battle and comedy that come up when extremely resourced white dad and mom, who declare to have one of the best intentions, wield their affect over generations of black and brown college students inside the NY public college system.

The search is at the moment on for a showrunner for the challenge. Rae and Montrel McKay will government produce through the brand new manufacturing firm, HooRae. Adam McKay and Todd Schulman will government produce through Hyperobject Industries, which is at the moment beneath a first-look cope with HBO. Chana Joffe-Walt, Julie Snyder, Alissa Shipp, and Sarah Koenig of Serial Productions will even government produce together with Dave Becky and Jonathan Berry of three Arts Leisure. Sara Rastogi of HooRae will produce.

The five-part podcast, “Good White Dad and mom,” launched in July 2020. Reported by Joffe-Walt, the collection was produced by Snyder; edited by Koenig, Neil Drumming and Ira Glass; editorial consulting by Eve L. Ewing and Rachel Lissy; and sound combine by Stowe Nelson. Serial is a New York Occasions firm.

Rae is a mainstay at HBO, serving as co-creator, government producer, and star of the hit comedy collection “Insecure.” The present was renewed for a fifth season again in Might. She can also be growing numerous tasks at HBO, together with a collection about yard wrestling together with Dwayne Johnson.

McKay is at the moment an government producer on the Emmy-winning HBO collection “Succession” and the community’s upcoming drama in regards to the Los Angeles Lakers of the Nineteen Eighties. On the event facet, he has teamed with Oscar winner Bong Joon-ho on a collection adaptation of “Parasite” and can also be working on exhibits about Jeffrey Epstein and the seek for the COVID-19 vaccine.

