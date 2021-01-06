Issa Rae, Gloria Calderón Kellett Join TV Academy Executive Committee

“One Day at a Time” government producer Gloria Calderón Kellett and “Insecure” star/government producer Issa Rae are amongst six new appointees to the Tv Academy’s government committee, as chosen by the org’s chairman and CEO, Frank Scherma.

The brand new members additionally embrace ABC’s Rob Mills, Nameless Content material’s Daybreak Olmstead, Amazon Studios’ Vernon Sanders and Apple TV Plus’ Zack Van Amburg.

“We’re thrilled to have the ability to leverage the collective experience of this gifted group of Tv innovators as we navigate this extraordinary time within the historical past of our business,” Scherma stated. “Their management offers invaluable perception that can permit the Academy to play an integral function in shaping the evolution of the medium.”

The six appointees will work intently with the TV Academy’s officers and board of governors to develop and information the path of the Academy for the 2021 time period, the org stated..

Right here’s extra on Scherma’s new government committee members:

Gloria Calderón Kellett: Executive producer, co-creator, co-showrunner, director and actress on “One Day at a Time.” Different credit as a author/producer embrace “Devious Maids,” “Guidelines of Engagement” and “How I Met Your Mom.” She additionally directed episodes of “Mr. Iglesias,” “Merry Glad No matter,” “United We Fall” and the “Mad About You” revival; and lately offered her first function movie, “We Had been There Too.”

Robert Mills: Senior vice chairman, different collection, specials and late-night programming, ABC Leisure. Mills oversees improvement, present manufacturing and specials for ABC, with exhibits reminiscent of “American Idol,” “Shark Tank,” “The Bachelor” franchise, “Dancing with the Stars” and “America’s Funniest Residence Movies.” He additionally handles late-night speak present “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell” and the “Enjoyable & Video games” programming block.

Daybreak Olmstead: Not too long ago named CEO and accomplice of Nameless Content material. Previous to that, she served as president of Common Content material Productions, overseeing all artistic and enterprise operations of scripted and non-scripted content material for the studio.

Issa Rae: Actress, author and producer. She created and stars in HBO’s “Insecure,” for which she has acquired a number of Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. Rae’s movie credit embrace “The Hate U Give,” “The Lovebirds” and “Coastal Elites.”

Vernon Sanders: Co-Head of Tv at Amazon Studios. Sanders oversees scripted and unscripted unique programming produced for Prime Video and IMDb TV alongside Albert Cheng, together with “Fleabag,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” and “The Boys.” Previous to Amazon, Sanders served as government vice chairman, present programming for NBC.

Zack Van Amburg: Chief content material officer and head of worldwide video for Apple TV Plus. Van Amburg oversees all facets of technique for video programming globally together with the launch of the platform. Previous to Apple, he served as president of Sony Photos Tv.

In the meantime additionally elected to the Academy’s board of governors as representatives on the chief committee for the 2021 time period: Eva Basler, daytime programming; Kim Coleman, casting administrators; Nicole Marostica, public relations; and Lois Vossen, documentary programming.

Cris Abrego, Chairman of the Americas, Banijay, and President and CEO, Endemol Shine Holdings, who was lately elected to serve a two-year time period because the Tv Academy basis chair, can even serve on the Tv Academy’s government committee.