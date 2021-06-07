Issa Rae to play Spider-Lady in Spider-Guy: A New Universe 2

The Spider-Verse expands! Issa Rae has joined the voice forged of the film Spider-Guy: A New Universe 2 within the function of Jessica Drew, sometimes called Spider-Lady, in keeping with The Hollywood Reporter.

Rae’s addition to the Spider-Verse sequel manner the primary reliable novelty within the voice forged of the manufacturing. Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld had been showed to reprise their roles as Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen respectively. The sequel is scheduled to hit theaters on October 7, 2022.

Sony Photos Animation’s follow-up to Spider-Guy: A New Universe has received momentum in contemporary months, because the studio employed a trio of administrators in April to direct the movie, which incorporates Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin Ok. Thompson and Soul co-director Kemp Powers.

Author / director duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller have teamed up with Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings creator David Callaham to put in writing this sequel. Lord co-wrote the unique Spider-Verse movie, whilst each he and Miller served as manufacturers.

Rae is recently filming the 5th and ultimate season of Insecure, an HBO comedy collection that she created herself. In movie, he not too long ago co-starred with Kumail Nanjiani within the comedy The Lovebirds and the romance The {Photograph} with LaKeith Stanfield, each launched final yr.

Spider-Guy A New Universe was once a business and demanding luck when it premiered in 2018. The movie grossed $ 373.5 million international and earned Sony Photos Animation its first Oscar win for Easiest Animated Function Movie. For enthusiasts of superhero motion pictures, it’s recently one in every of Wonder’s very best animated productions.