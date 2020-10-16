“It” And “Stranger Issues” Star Finn Wolfhard Shows Love For BLACKPINK

Finn Wolfhard has shared his love for BLACKPINK!

On October 15 native time, the Hollywood actor—who’s best-known for his starring roles within the hit Netflix collection “Stranger Issues” and the latest “It” movie collection—took to Instagram Tales to proudly exhibit his autographed copy of BLACKPINK’s new album “THE ALBUM.”

Along with sharing a photograph of his personalised album, Finn Wolfhard additionally revealed how he’d be spending his upcoming Friday evening: the actor posted images of his BLACKPINK Monopoly board sport and wrote, “Friday evening is safe.” In his subsequent photograph, he playfully requested, “Guess the place I landed once more, BLACKPINK???”

In his closing photograph, Finn Wolfhard tagged all 4 BLACKPINK members and talked about their new documentary, writing, “Congrats in your Netflix doc!!”

BLACKPINK has not too long ago been making historical past with “THE ALBUM,” which has been breaking data left and proper since its launch earlier this month. In case you haven’t already seen it, try the group’s music video for his or her newest title observe “Lovesick Ladies” right here!