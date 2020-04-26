It Chapter 2: 7 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed

Richie References A Line In John Carpenter’s The Factor

When IT Chapter 2 takes the Losers’ Membership again to the Neibolt home within the second act of the film, Invoice Hader’s Richie, James McAvoy’s Invoice and James Ransone’s Eddie get locked right into a room with a fridge that begins to bang. When it opens, out comes the severed head of their late good friend Stanley, who transforms right into a disgusting spider creature. Richie says the road “you gotta be fucking kidding,” which is the precise line mentioned in 1982’s The Factor when the same spider head creature seems. The unique Losers’ Membership within the novel have been afraid of film monsters from the ‘50s that took form in IT’s gross illusions, however the movie’s model has them rising up within the ‘80s, so it’s good that this Factor reference makes its approach in.