“It could be his nemesis”: Faitelson gave his forecast for the possible Canelo vs. Golovkin fight

David Faitelson assured that GGG will be a difficult rival for Canelo Álvarez (Photos: Getty)

Saul Alvarez He has not yet made his first presentation in the year 2022, but on his horizon the rival that will face in the second exhibition scheduled for the month of September.

After four years of waiting, the fans could see a fight again Canelo contra Gennady Golovkin. Although the Kazakh just turned 40 years old, and several fans considered that he will not exert enough resistance, David Faitelson assured that he could give the surprise and be the nemesis of the Mexican.

After observing Golovkin’s performance in the brawl against Ryota Murata, where he unified the belts of the World Boxing Association (WBA) and the International Boxing Federation (IBF) by way of knockout, the journalist from ESPN was confident that GGG he is sure to exert competition and complicate the company for the Mexican.

“I think it’s a mental issue. Golovkin is convinced that he can get the Canelo, something that they have not had rivals in recent times like Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders or the one you mentioned in the 168-pound division. I think that Golovkin is fully convinced that he may be the nemesis of Canelo Álvarez. Es impossible what Canelo can take Golovkin to the canvas, ”he declared in the program to the goals with Bernardo Osuna.

Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin could fight again in September 2022 (Photo: AFP)

On the night of April 9, 2022, the fans that gathered at the Saitama Super Arena, in Japan, witnessed the first fall of one of their greatest idols in recent times. Although the result was surprising, since it ended in the ninth round by a technical knockout decree against Ryota Murata, Faitelson assured that Golovkin’s qualities are no longer at the same level as he showed four years ago.

Strengths that he dominated like the speed to dodge hits to the soft zones, as well as the decrease in the frequency with which he connected the powerful jab that put the Mexican in trouble in 2017 and 2018, were notably seen depleted against the Japanese. Despite this, the journalist assured that he has the mental determination to exercise the same plan of the first two fights against Canelo Álvarez.

“Obviously it’s not going to be forever. He is one of the best middleweights in history. He is a legendary boxer and no matter what happens against Canelo, will be in the Boxing Hall of Fame. It cannot reinvent itself, it has to go to what it is. Try to make the same fight plan that you had in the other two fights with Canelo that worked for him because we still can’t agree on how many of those 24 rounds he won Canelo and how many Golovkin?said.

Before GGG, Canelo Álvarez will have to face Dmitry Bivol on May 7, 2022 (Photo: Twitter/@Canelo)

Although the third episode of Canelo vs Golovkin, for the undisputed super middleweight title, will be one of the most attractive of the year, not confirmed yet. The Kazakh has already fulfilled his first commitment, but Canelo he must get past Dmitry Bivol to be able to fight in September. And it is that the Russian has been considered as one of the rivals most dangerous in his careereven on a par with Floyd Mayweather.

The Russian boxer has shown his power in the training camp heading to the fight against the Mexican. Coupled with his powerful striking and agility, his record for 19-0 and 11 knockouts place him as the rival to beat for the Canelo. On May 7, he will try to make his eleventh successful defense of the title endorsed by the WBA at 175 pounds, although Álvarez will search be crowned for the second time in the division.

KEEP READING:

Why Canelo Álvarez’s promoter assured that the fight with Bivol will be the most difficult of his career

What place does Canelo Álvarez occupy in a famous ranking of the best “pound for pound” and why did it cause controversy

The threat against Canelo Álvarez from Dmitry Bivol’s coach: “He will be surprised”