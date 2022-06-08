“It does not evolve”: David Faitelson attacked José Ramón Fernández

Throughout the period in which both characters have shared the panel, the more experienced of the two has been characterized by insulting Faitelson during live broadcasts.

One of the most recognized duos in Mexican sports journalism is the one made up of David Faitelson and Jose Ramon Fernandez. Although throughout their careers they have found meeting points, ever since imevision gave them the opportunity to appear in the box and be part of the same team, the more experienced of the two has been characterized by revile and underestimate Faitelson. In this sense, the victim lashed out contra Joserra and accused him of not evolve.

During a talk with Jorge Donkey Van Rankin, the company’s controversial journalist ESPN He was questioned for his opinion and the reasons that have led him to tolerate the attacks of the character who opened the doors of television for him. In this sense, he assured that José Ramón Fernández has not changed his peculiar personality since he was the protagonist of the sports programs on the Ajusco television station.

“José Ramón continues to think that can crush you like before and asshole like before. Everything has to evolve in life. I remember a lot about that scene where he was young and folded his little hands because José Ramón used to call me ‘imbecile, stupid, illiterate’. It was a training time and you swallowed it but everything is evolving. Not today, I am already a man, I have three daughters, ”she declared.

José Ramón Fernández and David Faitelson have continued their collaborations on ESPN (Photo: Youtube/ESPN Deportes)

Although David Faitelson made his way into the world of sports journalism thanks to his work in the written press, the first opportunity he had to make himself known to a wider audience came with the offer of Jose Ramon Fernandez to join your team of commentators. That’s how she joined and trained in the peculiar anti-Americanist school of Joserra.

On several occasions, Faitelson has classified whoever was his boss as a person of a severe character. Even in the first years he shared with him, the youngest was forced to adhere to the ideology of his master to such an extent that he renounced the support he had channeled through Club América since his first contact with soccer in the Mexican league.

At the same time, it became common for viewers of the program DeporTV witness how most of Faitelson’s arguments and interventions were accompanied by an insult or sarcastic comment from Joserra. Even one of the main features that the veteran commentator came to use repeatedly was linked to the David’s physique. Situation that has not ceased to be present even working for the media ESPN.

David Faitelson began working on television thanks to José Ramón Fernández (Photo: Screenshot / DEPORTV)

“The problem with José Ramón is that he does not evolve with the times. I’m not still the same f***ing kid I let him know 20 years ago. Yesterday he told me on the air ‘surely Madrid is very worried because a chubby guy is telling you things in Mexico’ and I told him on the air ‘this is the last time you mess with my physique, the last time I allow it’. It was a link,” he recalled.

The creator of the capsules The color attributes Fernández’s attitude to the habit he had of being that way with other members of The protagonistsas Andre Marin and Christian Martinoli. He was even emphatic in clarifying that he does not behave the same way with other panelists from ESPN like Roberto Gómez Junco and Rafael Puente and with him yes “Because it’s the last thing left for him like this”.

Despite attitudes against him, Faitelson became a key character so that Fernández could reach ESPN. Ironically, although the presence of Joserra on television became uncomfortable for David’s father, the two characters continue being part of the same team in segments dedicated mainly to football.

