It doesn’t matter if you have an iPhone, Android, Mac or PC, this app transfers your mobile screen to your computer easily and for free: that’s how it works

If you have an Android TV, mirroring from your Android screen is very easy, since the option comes as standard. The same as if you have an Apple TV and an iPhone and iPad, because through AirPlay it is very simple. On the other hand, if we want to make use of these functions in different ecosystems, will have to rely on third-party applications.

On PC, there are quite a number of third-party apps to wirelessly stream your mobile phone screen. In this article we are going to talk about Airdroid Cast, a very versatile application that allows us to do this whether you have an Android or an iOS phonebeing also compatible for Windows and Mac.

How to cast your Android or iPhone screen to computer

The great advantage of this application is that it doesn’t matter which ecosystem you use (Android or iOS), since the app is compatible with both and you can broadcast to a PC or Mac very easily.





As with most of this type of application, we will have to download the application on the PC, and also on the mobile phone. In this way, we will have to go to the official website and select one of the options (Windows or Mac). If you don’t want to install anything on your computer, we also have the option of using your own browser.

Once our computer is ready, we need to download the app on our mobile phone, either the iPhone version or the Android version. After that, we will have both teams ready to carry out the transmission. Now all you have to do is connect the phone to the computer.

To receive the image from the phone on the computer, we have to open the application on our PC or Mac and leave the screen with the QR code open. Then, in the mobile app, we select the function to scan the code and the broadcast should already appear on the computer screen.





If we wish, we can also link both devices through the numerical code that comes under the QR, although this last option is the simplest and fastest.

As you can see, there is some latency when the contents are displayed, although it is fully functional. Of course, if we want to control the mobile from the computer’s own app, we will have to checkout, as it is an exclusive function of its Premium version.