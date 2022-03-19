“It falls short”: Piojo Herrera criticized Tata Martino’s call

Miguel Herrera considered that more players from his squad could be part of the Mexican National Team (Photo: Miguel Sierra/EFE)



In recent months, the role of Gerardo Martino has been the subject of criticism among a section of experts. After confirming the squad for the last three matches of the Concacaf Octagonal Final, the reaction was no different. Among the connoisseurs who said they were dissatisfied with their campus found Miguel Herrerawho attacked the Tata and assured that his list could improve if he contemplates more Tigres players.

“It seems to me that there are several players here who deserve a call (to the National Team). Today the call for Chuy (Angulo) comes out and we are very happy. It still falls short, we could have seen more of our players on that listbut that is the coach’s decision”, he assured during a press conference prior to the Clásico Regio against Rayados de Monterrey.

And it is that of the 29 players who will attend the concentration to face the matches against the United States, Honduras and El Salvador, only one is led by Louse. It’s about the defender Jesus Angle. Given this, various fans have expressed similar positions by arguing that in the UANL there are soccer players with sufficient level to give good performances with Mexico.

Gerardo Martino's list to face the last phase of matches of the Concacaf Octagonal Final

In the university campus there are players who have already had calls with the national team as Diego Reyes and Javier Aquino. On the other hand, the Tata dispensed with Louis Rodriguez for the next series of meetings, due to alleged physical discomfort, as well as Sebastian Cordova. However, the footballer who has been appointed by a sector to be summoned is John Paul Vigonmidfielder who has become a essential element in the attack of the Louse.

On the contrary, the team that gave the most players to the representative is the staunch rival of the state. The defenders will attend on behalf of the Rayados Cesar Montes, Jesus Gallardo and Hector Moreno. In the midfield are Luis Romo, Rodolfo Pizarro and Erick Aguirre. Despite the absence of Rogelio Funes Mori, the albiazul delegation is the largest with six representatives.

Miguel Herrera has already had experience as a national coach, when rescued the classification of the Tricolor to Brazil 2014 in the playoff against New Zealand. In that sense, he considered that “as a coach and soccer people I think there could be a call for more people herebut we are happy for him. Let the good times and good football continue, and now reflect it in the national team, ”he assured.

Jesús Angulo, the only one called up from Tigres, won the bronze medal with Mexico at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The Louse Herrera will define the last details of his strategy before facing, which he considered, “the most passionate classic of Mexican soccer”. On Saturday, March 19, he will receive the visit of Víctor Manuel Vucetich’s pupils at the Volcán field. One day after the meeting, the seven summoned from both teams will make the trip to Mexico City to join the High Performance Center (CAR).

The first commitment of the Tricolor will be on Thursday, March 24, when they receive the selection of United States, match in which the second place could be defined. Three days later will visit Honduras in San Pedro Sula and, at the end, they will return to the Mexican capital to prepare for the last match of the tournament. On March 30, the rival to win at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula will be El Salvador.

Other surprises that the Argentine presented in his official call was the first opportunity for Israel Reyes and Santiago Gimenez make their debut in an official match. In addition, another of the absentees was the captain Andrew Saved, who also presented physical discomfort. Finally, considered again Erick Aguirre and Rodolfo Pizarroa character who raised controversy due to his inconsistency on the pitch.

