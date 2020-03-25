It Happened, Wonder Woman 1984 And More June Releases Have Been Pushed Back

The information cycle from the previous few weeks have been dizzying. As world considerations over the COVID-19 pandemic develop, authorities and scientific officers are urging folks to remain dwelling and self-quarantine with a purpose to scale back the unfold of the virus. This has introduced the leisure world to a screeching halt, as movie units are suspended and films are pushed again. We have seen extremely anticipated blockbusters like No Time to Die and F9 be delayed seven months and a full 12 months respectively, however now one other film had joined their ranks. That is proper, Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984 has formally been pushed again.