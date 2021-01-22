It has 131 diamonds, 30 grams of gold and honors the Maracana: what is the ring that the best player in the Copa Libertadores will win

In the best style of the NBA the main sponsor of the Copa Libertadores de América will deliver a luxury footballer ring to be chosen as the best of the 2020 tournament. Voting has already been opened and is done through the sponsor’s page and will continue until the end of the match on Saturday, January 30 at the Maracanã Stadium between Palmeiras and Santos. The fans are in charge of selecting whoever is the creditor of this jewel.

In a decisive game one hundred percent Brazilian, not only will be at stake the historic trophy that honors the champion of the most important club tournament in South America. The desire of the players will not only be to raise that historic cup that has all its champions carved at its base. There will be in dispute a ring for the most outstanding of the contest.

In addition to the glory, the champion team of the Copa Libertadores will not only win a large amount of millions of dollars, but will also receive this very particular jewel. It’s a 30 ring grams of yellow gold and features 131 diamonds, a yellow sapphire and an emerald. The candidates to keep the ring are: Ron (Palmeiras), Weverton (Palmeiras), Soteldo (Santos) and Marinho (Santos).

Also, the ring design will honor the Maracana stadium with details that allude to the mythical stadium in Rio de Janeiro, home to the 1950 and 2014 World Cup finals, among other historic matches. Further, it will be personalized for the player who is the winner.

In turn, it will have the inscriptions of “Best of the tournament”, “CONMEBOL Libertadores”, apart from the year, the location of the party and the logos of the brand and Conmebol.

The delivery of the ring will take place at the award ceremony, after the final. Fans will have time to vote until the game is over.

Last year, Brazilian Bruno Henrique was chosen the winner with his five goals and five assists in the competition. He prevailed against his teammate Gabriel (Gabigol), cars of the two goals with which Flamengo beat River by 2 to 1.

