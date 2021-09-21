“It has never been like that with the other stars”: a former PSG pointed against Pochettino in the middle of the conflict to trade Messi against Lyon

Messi’s departure from Lyon had a worldwide impact (Photo: EFE)

The sequence that had as protagonists Lionel Messi and Mauricio Pochettino it generated an unthinkable repercussion worldwide. The output of the flea in the 75th minute of the match against him Lyon olympic by the fifth date of the League 1 It caused a series of looks between the footballer and the coach that the photographers present managed to capture. Although the technical director specified the reasons for his decision, different personalities linked to the French capital team took the opportunity to give their opinion on the matter.

Within them appeared Jerome Rothen, former player who knew how to defend the colors of PSG from 2004 to 2009. “There was a total misunderstanding. We saw it, Lionel Messi wanted to stay on the field. Pochettino made his decision in his heart and conscience. What I do find completely inappropriate on the part of Pochettino is that it has never been like that with the other stars of the team “, he explained in a talk with the local media RMC Sport.

Jérôme Rothen is a panelist for various sports segments in France

And he added in this regard: “Since he arrived, whether it was Neymar or Mbappé, he always left them on the field, even when they were bad”. Rothen, surprised by Pochettino’s verdict, explained how he should treat Lionel. “He has always protected them unlike other players like Ángel Di María, Leandro Paredes, Mauro Icardi … Then comes Lionel Messi, in terms of status and aura, Messi is far superior to Neymar and Mbappé. We are talking about Lionel Messi, the best player on the planet. It has a special status. We must avoid misunderstandings with his best player, especially from his first outing at the Parc des Princes, ”he declared.

Fortunately for Mauricio, Mauro Icardi appeared on the hour to maintain the ideal score of the team with six wins and 18 points. “There are so many signs that are not good. It’s a big mistake by Pochettino, he should have left him on the field. I don’t know what he played. Did you want to mark territory? I do not wait, because there he is completely crazy. You are going to put your best player on your back. This type of event leaves traces. And the image is terrible. He made a serious mistake. Pochettino crashed there ”, concluded the former French midfielder.

The truth is that this morning at the Saint Germain estate, the technical director had a brief talk with Messi to clarify what happened in the Princes Park the last weekend. What’s more, the flea he could not train normally on Monday due to a discomfort in his left knee and he will miss the seventh day of the domestic championship against Metz next Wednesday 22. In the proximity of a new Champions League date and another international window with Argentina, a little rest will not hurt Lionel’s physique.

